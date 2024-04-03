Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary re-emerges after holiday with Frederik and children and addresses tragic news
Queen Mary re-emerges after holiday with Frederik and children and addresses tragic news

The Danish queen spent Easter with her four children

2 minutes ago
Queen Mary gives speech to Danish Home Guard
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Queen Mary resumed her royal duties on Wednesday following a private holiday with King Frederik and their four children over the Easter break.

The Danish royal, 52, looked elegant in an all-navy ensemble and a matching fedora-style hat, as she marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Home Guard in Churchillparken, Copenhagen.

But tragedy struck the night before the public celebration, following the death of a female soldier on night duty in the park.

According to Danish newspaper, Billed Bladet, the Home Guard soldier died from a cardiac arrest.

As Queen Mary took to the podium to address military personnel, she paid tribute to the servicewoman, saying: "For 75 years, the Home Guard has created security and safety for the Danes. It is a day we want to celebrate, but before I go any further, I would also like to express my deepest sympathies to those bereaved by last night's tragic death."

Queen Mary walks to the podium to give a speech© Getty
A minute's silence was also held to honour the female soldier

Her Majesty then toured the nearby Freedom Museum after presenting service medals to soldiers.

Mary has a close affinity to the Home Guard, having completed her military training with the regiment in 2008. She was later promoted to First Lieutenant in the Home Guard in 2015, becoming Captain in 2019 and an Honorary Major in 2023.

Queen Mary with Home Guard soldiers© Getty
Queen Mary inspecting the guards during the event

The Australian-born royal quickly became popular with the Danes following her engagement to then Crown Prince Frederik in 2003.

Former advertising executive Mary quickly mastered the language shortly after meeting Frederik at the Sydney 2000 Olympics and bonded with her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe.

After marrying Frederik at Copenhagen Cathedral in 2004, Mary has made an impact with her work to promote mental health, women's rights and to combat bullying, domestic abuse and social isolation.

Queen Mary hands medal to soldier© Getty
Mary presented a medal for 75 years of service in the National Guard to Kurt Dose

Royal reporter Wim Dehandschutter spoke to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast about Mary's popularity following Frederik's accession to the Danish throne in January.

It's not known where exactly Frederik and Mary spent their Easter break but a palace spokesperson confirmed to Danish magazine, Her&Nu that the couple travelled abroad with their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Queen Mary wearing navy coat and hat© Getty
Mary looked elegant in all navy outfit

There will be personal celebrations for the Danish royal family later this month as Queen Margrethe turns 84 on 16 April and Princess Isabella will mark her 17th birthday on 21 April. 

