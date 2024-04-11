Danish palace reveal news on King Frederik as Queen Mary flies solo on engagements

Queen Mary has been flying solo since resuming her royal duties this week after her Easter break.

The mother-of-four, 52, marked the the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Home Guard and showcased a chic country casual look as she inaugurated a Deer Park in Copenhagen last week.

The queen then wowed in a cobalt blue trouser suit by London-based label, The Fold, as she celebrated the Specialists' 20th anniversary at the National Museum in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

But Mary was not joined by her husband, King Frederik, at any of her engagements and the monarch has not been seen publicly since 22 March when he stepped out for the Society for the Promotion of Natural Studies 200th Anniversary.

Frederik's last joint outing with Mary was on 21 March when the couple visited the new exhibition, Frederik X: King Of Tomorrow at Amalienborg Museum.

Some royal watchers have been wondering when the king will be seen next in public, and this week, the Danish royal palace has shared some updates about forthcoming engagements.

The Danish royal family will make a balcony appearance on Frederik's 56th birthday on 26 May, the palace has confirmed. Frederik and Mary are expected to be joined by their four children – Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

© Getty Queen Mary at the Specialists' 20th anniversary on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Queen Margrethe, who abdicated on 14 January, will mark her 84th birthday privately at Fredensborg Castle on 16 April.

Ahead of Frederik's birthday, he and Mary will carry out two state visits. The king and queen will travel to Sweden from 6 to 7 May to meet King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

© Getty Frederik and Mary will be reunited with the Swedish and Norwegian royals

Frederik and Mary also share a longstanding friendship with the future queen of Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel.

Victoria is Crown Prince Christian's godmother while Mary is godmother to Victoria and Daniel's firstborn, Princess Estelle. Frederik is also godfather to Victoria and Daniel's son and youngest child, Prince Oscar.

The Danish royals will then be reunited with King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit during their state visit to Norway from 14 to 15 May. Frederik was Haakon's best man on his wedding day to Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby in 2001, and Haakon is also godfather to Crown Prince Christian.

© Getty Frederik was Haakon's best man

Mary and Frederik will also celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on 14 May during the Norway state visit.

The king, queen and Crown Prince Christian will then participate in the Royal Run on 20 May. The running challenge was initiated by Frederik to mark his 50th birthday in 2018, and has since become an annual race.

