How Princess Kate celebrated her 42nd birthday - details

The Princess of Wales celebrated her 42nd birthday on Tuesday, with King Charles and Queen Camilla marking the day by sharing a beautiful behind-the-scenes image of Kate taken at the coronation last year.

Kate spent the day privately with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

The Waleses spent the festive period at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they joined the King and Queen at Sandringham for Christmas.

They're likely to have returned to their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, in time for Kate's birthday.

The Princess' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, along with Kate's siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton reside with their families in Bucklebury, Berkshire, less than an hour's drive from Windsor.

The Wales children are avid bakers like their mother and may have even rustled up a special treat in the kitchen to celebrate. Kate's 39th birthday in 2021 fell during lockdown and she was reportedly thrown a tea party at home by William, George, Charlotte and Louis.

For the Princess' milestone 40th birthday in 2022, Kensington Palace shared three stunning portraits taken by Italian photographer Paolo Roversi.

© Getty The Waleses spent Christmas in Norfolk

William and Kate will resume their royal duties in the coming weeks following their Christmas break.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash previously said: "The Prince and Princess have a very packed schedule between now and Easter, which they are excited about. They'll be out and about a lot and focusing on two of their key projects - Homewards, for William, and Shaping Us and early childhood for Kate.

"They'll also be preparing for their first official overseas visit at the request of the Government since taking on their new roles, so there will be a lot of activity going on behind the scenes."

William and Kate will reportedly make their first official visit to Italy together later this year.

All about the Princess of Wales

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, born on 9 January 1982, is Carole and Michael Middleton's eldest child.

She grew up in Bucklebury, Berkshire but the Middletons lived in Amman, Jordan from 1984 to 1986, where Michael worked as a manager for British Airways.

© Getty Kate with her parents Carole and Michael at William's passing-out parade at Sandhurst Military Academy in 2006

Kate was educated at St Andrew's School and Marlborough College before she studied art history at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where she met her future husband, Prince William, in 2001.

The couple's romance became public in 2004 and they enjoyed a long relationship before William popped the question in Kenya in 2010 with his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales's diamond and sapphire ring.

William and Kate married on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey, with the bride wearing a satin and lace dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and the Cartier Halo tiara.

© Getty William and Kate on their wedding day

Upon their marriage, the late Queen Elizabeth II gave them the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

William and Kate became parents with the birth of Prince George in 2013. Their daughter Princess Charlotte followed in 2015, followed by Prince Louis three years later.

© Getty The Waleses, pictured on Christmas Day, reside with their family in Windsor

The royal couple have travelled all around the world as part of their public duties and honed their charitable issues, with Kate's focus on early childhood, mental health and sport, and William's mission to end homelessness and protect the planet.

William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales in September 2022 following Queen Elizabeth II's death and King Charles' accession.