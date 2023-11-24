Princess Kate steps out for special cause close to her heart in chic winter ensemble

Princess Kate stepped out looking spectacular on Friday when she headed to Sebby’s Corner, a baby bank in Barnet, to kickstart an initiative from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Sebby's Corner provides items to families in need across Barnet, Hertfordshire, and London and is designed to support families with young children in the run-up to Christmas. Baby banks provide a vital lifeline for families in all sorts of challenging circumstances.

© Getty The Princess of Wales visited Sebby's Corner on Friday

The Princess looked ultra-chic donning a black roll-neck jumper and dep brown corduroy skirt. As for hair, she wore her chestnut tresses in her classic bouncy blow-dry inspired curls. She also slipped into a pair of elegant black suede boots. To accessorise, the Princess added a waist-cinching brown belt.

During her visit, the Princess teamed up with Shaping Us champion, Giovanna Fletcher, and together they put on the final touches of Sebby's Christmas Grotto. It is an incredibly important space where families who are struggling at this time of year have the chance to choose gifts for their children.

rincess Kate and Giovanni Fletcher put finishing touches on Sebby’s corner Christmas

There are more than 200 baby banks around the country, all of which are currently seeing rising demand for their services. The Centre for Early Childhood will be encouraging members of the public to donate funds, products, and pre-loved items, or to volunteer their time, to support their local baby banks throughout December.

The cause is very close to the Princess's heart as her Shaping Us campaign highlights the importance of our earliest relationships, experiences, and surroundings as they lay the foundations that shape the rest of our lives, so it's no wonder that she has chosen to pay the Sebby's Corner a special visit at this time of year.