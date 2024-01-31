King Charles, 75, will 'abdicate' to make way for Prince William, 41, within next decade

According to Paul Burrell, a former butler to Princess Diana, King Charles is likely to abdicate the throne in favour of Prince William within the next decade.

Paul, who served Diana from 1987 until her tragic passing in 1997, shared his insights with the New York Post suggesting that Charles, at 75, might be planning to step down as monarch, emulating the precedent set by Queen Margrethe of Denmark.

"I think it will happen in this country. I think the king and queen have given this job 10 years, I think this is a 10-year plan," Paul remarked, highlighting a potential timeframe for this significant royal transition.

He further speculated that Charles is "buying time" with a "10-year plan" that will eventually lead to his “abdication”.

© Getty Camilla and Charles were all smiles after leaving hospital following treatment

The I’m A Celebrity star expressed his belief that the notion of a monarch relinquishing the throne to their heir is becoming more acceptable across Europe, and he anticipates Charles will follow suit.

"I don't think he will want to continue being king when crowned heads of Europe have found that they can hand over to their heirs and see them become monarch and enjoy it," he explained.

King Charles delivers first speech as monarch

Unlike Queen Elizabeth II, who was dedicated to serving as monarch for her entire life, the suggests Charles might choose a different path.

"The queen would never have done that because she came from a different generation, her entire life was molded around being a monarch. But the king will know exactly what to do and take a page out of Prince Philip's book and say, 'I've done enough' and want to do things he wants to do."

Paul also touched on the significance of Prince William's eventual ascension to the throne, noting it would "complete the circle" that Princess Diana's son would become king, which he believes the country will embrace.

© Getty King Charles and Prince William share a passion for sustainability

The discussion of royal abdication was sparked by Queen Margrethe's announcement during her New Year's Eve address in 2023, where she revealed her plans to step down, paving the way for King Frederik and Queen Mary to become the new heads of the Danish monarchy on January 14.

At 83, Margrethe's decision was influenced by her health issues, including back surgery, highlighting the physical demands of royal duties.

© Chris Jackson Retirement could be on the cards for the monarch

King Charles, currently dealing with health concerns of his own, including an enlarged prostate, is reportedly taking a brief hiatus from public engagements, though it is believed he has resumed his duties.

LISTEN: Why King Charles is the ‘happiest’ he has been despite royal dramas