Princess Kate's joyous family day amid recuperation at home revealed

The Princess of Wales is no doubt happy to be home, and will be surrounded by her loved ones as she continues to recuperate following her surgery.

This week is extra special for the Middleton family, as Princess Kate's mother Carole Middleton turns 69 on Wednesday. The Princess will most likely be joined by her parents at her home in Windsor, where they will mark the milestone birthday privately.

© Getty Carole Middleton turns 70 on Wednesday

Kate, 42, has temporarily stepped back from public duties to care for Kate and their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that the royal had left hospital and returned to her home almost two weeks after undergoing major abdominal surgery. She was admitted to the London Clinic – the same private hospital where King Charles underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on 16 January.

The future Queen is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter, with her husband the Prince of Wales temporarily stepping back from his royal role to juggle caring for her and their children.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

© Getty Princess Kate is back home in Windsor

As well as being cared for by dad William and their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, it's understood that George, Charlotte and Louis have been spending time with their maternal grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton at their home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, during their mother's hospital stay.

Members of the Middleton family are understood to have visited Kate in hospital, too. Carole's celebrations will no doubt be low-key this year. In the past, William and Kate have joined the Middletons on holiday on the Caribbean island of Mustique to celebrate Carole's birthday. And in 2019, Pippa threw a party at her Chelsea home for her mother's 64th birthday.