The Princess of Wales is making 'good progress' as she is discharged from hospital following abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales has been discharged from hospital, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Kate, 42, spent 13 days at the private London Clinic after planned abdominal surgery.

In a statement, the palace said: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

The Prince of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla and the Middletons were among the family members to visit the Princess during her hospital stay.

William, 41, has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for his wife and their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Kate left the London Clinic earlier on Monday and it is understood her return to official duties will depend on medical advice nearer the time.

Once the princess's care and recovery has settled, William plans to resume his public engagements.

Kate was first admitted on Tuesday 16 January, just days after marking her 42nd birthday.

Kensington Palace has not revealed further details of the princess’s condition, but confirmed it was non-cancerous.

A royal source previously told The Sunday Times that the Princess is set to maintain contact with some of her charities and specifically, her Shaping Us campaign.

The Princess was last seen publicly when she and Prince William and their children attended church on Christmas Day with the royal family.

Meanwhile, King Charles reportedly extended his hospital stay after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate at the same London hospital.

Queen Camilla was seen visiting her husband on four occasions over the weekend after Charles was admitted on Friday.

