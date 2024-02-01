Princess Anne is in her absolute element on latest royal outings - best photos

The Princess Royal tends to pack a lot into her daily schedule, sometimes carrying out as many as five engagements in one day.

Princess Anne's passions include equestrian sports and like her late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, she has an interest in science and engineering.

The 73-year-old appeared to be in her absolute element this week as she visited the Jodrell Bank Observatory UNESCO World Heritage Site at the University of Manchester and later opened the Reaseheath Equestrian College in Nantwich, Cheshire.

The Princess marked Jodrell Bank Observatory becoming the first research Observatory to receive UNESCO status, meeting staff and operating the Lovell Telescope from the control panel.

During her engagement, Anne planted a sapling apple tree, with the pip originating from the apple tree within Sir Isaac Newton's garden said to have inspired the Theory of Gravity and which was taken on board the International Space Station as part of Astronaut Tim Peake's mission in 2016.

© X / @RoyalFamily Anne operating the Lovell Telescope

Anne then opened Riding for the Disabled's (RDA) new facilities at Reaseheath Equestrian College.

Looking elegant in a navy coat with a pale blue patterned scarf, the Princess Royal toured the new centre and met some of the young riders

The charity provides over 17,000 disabled children and adults with fun activities like riding and carriage driving. The Princess became RDA's patron in 1971, later becoming President in 1985.

© Getty Anne spoke with young equestrians

Anne had a successful equestrian riding career in her younger years, becoming the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics, taking part in the 1976 Games in Montreal.

She also won a gold medal in 1971 and two silver medals in 1975 at the European Eventing Championships.

© Getty The Princess Royal has continued her passion for equestrian sports through her work

Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, has followed in her mother's footsteps – she won the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006 and brought home a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as part of Team GB's eventing team.

© Getty Watching a demonstration on a mechanical horse

King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have temporarily stepped back from royal duties, with Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh leading the charge in their absence.

Charles, 75, is recovering from treatment on an enlarged prostate and could be away from public duties for up to a month. He was discharged from the London Clinic on Monday and waved to photographers as he exited. See the moment below...

WATCH: King Charles is all smiles as he leaves hospital

Prince William, 41, has temporarily stepped back from his duties to care for wife Kate, 42, who is recuperating in Windsor following abdominal surgery and a two-week hospital stay. The Princess is not expected to return to public engagements until after Easter.

LISTEN: King Charles 'loves' seeing his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis