Inside Princess Anne's busy royal schedule - including stepping in for King Charles

The Princess Royal is often dubbed the hardest-working royal and when you look at her typical diary in just a week, you can understand why!

While it's been widely reported that Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will step up their public duties while King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales are absent, the Princess Royal is known to schedule several commitments in a day.

She was also the first member of the British royal family to travel abroad this year, flying to Sri Lanka for three days for a working visit with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

On Tuesday alone, Anne carried out three engagements, opening the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Medical Sciences, at Imperial College NHS Trust's Hammersmith site, before attending a Thanksgiving service at All Hallows by the Tower and then an annual reception at Yeomanry House in her role as Royal Honorary Colonel of the University of London Officers' Training Corps.

Wednesday saw the Princess host an investiture at Windsor Castle on behalf of the King, where she handed out honours to England Wheelchair Rugby League head coach Tom Coyd and film director and producer Sir Stephen Frears, whose work includes The Queen released in 2006.

© Instagram / @theroyalfamily Princess Anne knights Sir Stephen Frears at Windsor Castle

She also visited Save the Children's London Head Office, donning a striking green dogtooth jacket from Cotswold Collections.

Later that day, she carried out an engagement at Cox Workshops Limited in North London as part of her role as President of the City and Guilds of London Institute.

She continued her busy schedule into Thursday, visiting Cromer Station in Norfolk to celebrate the National Coastwatch Institution's (NCI) 30th anniversary before opening Norfolk Schools Sailing Association's new facilities in Filby, near Great Yarmouth.

© Getty Princess Anne and Sir Tim in Sri Lanka earlier this month

Stephan Hand, Chair of NCI, said in a statement: "What a wonderful start to the year in which we will celebrate our 30th anniversary of helping to keep people safe on the coast and save lives at sea by maintaining a daily visual and radio watch. It’s a huge source of pride that HRH The Princess Royal is our patron and that she takes such an active interest in our work. Her visits are always a great boost for our volunteers and all our friends and supporters in the local communities."

She then made a stop at HM Prison Norwich as part of her work as patron of the National Association of Official Prison Visitors.

LISTEN: Why King Charles is the ‘happiest’ he has been despite royal dramas