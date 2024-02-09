Prince Harry settles high court claim against newspaper publisher

The Duke of Sussex has settled the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, the High Court heard on Friday.

Harry, 39, sued Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its publications were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called "blagging" – gaining information by deception – and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

In December, the Duke was awarded £140,600 in damages after Mr Justice Fancourt concluded there was "extensive" phone hacking generally by MGN from 2006 to 2011, "even to some extent" during the Leveson Inquiry into media standards.

Thirty-three articles in Harry's claim were examined during the trial last year, with 15 articles found to have been the product of unlawful information gathering.

A further 115 articles were in his claim, which may have been the subject of a further trial.

However, during the hearing in London on Friday, his barrister David Sherborne confirmed a settlement had been reached between Harry and MGN.

He said: "MGN will pay the Duke of Sussex a substantial additional sum by way of damages and all the costs of his claim."

The barrister said this included an interim payment towards the costs of £400,000.

Prince Harry gave evidence in the phone hacking trial last June

An MGN spokesperson said: "We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which gives our business further clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago and for which we have apologised."

The news comes after Harry appeared at the NFL Honours in Las Vegas to present an award on Thursday night.

His outing came after he flew to London to reunite with his father Charles at Clarence House on Tuesday following the news of the King's cancer diagnosis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to fly to Canada next week for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.