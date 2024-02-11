King Charles attends church for first time since cancer diagnosis announcement

King Charles stepped out in Sandringham on Sunday to attend church for the first time since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

He was spotted walking to St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday morning alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. For the special outing, His Majesty, 75, looked smart wearing a thick wool coat, charcoal grey trousers and suede chestnut-hued shoes.

© Getty Images King Charles made his first public appearance since news of his diagnosis was announced on Monday

Camilla, 76, meanwhile, looked her usual polished self dressed in a pristine cream coat and a fabulous fur-trim hat. Charles was pictured waving to royal well-wishers who gathered in Sandringham to catch a glimpse of the monarch.

The King appeared in good spirits as he greeted The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams who proceeded to join the couple as they walked towards church.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla attended church on Sunday

Charles’s church visit comes after news of Charles’ cancer diagnosis was announced on Monday via a Buckingham Palace statement. It read: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

© Getty Images The monarch was pictured waving at royal well-wishers

The King has opted to stay at Sandringham amid treatment, most likely because the royal residence affords His Majesty greater privacy. A source told HELLO!: "When the King visits Sandringham, it's a place where he can get some solace. One of the tour guides mentioned how he enjoys having his breakfast tea and afternoon tea in front of the backdrop of his beautiful gardens. Even when the house is open and he is staying there, the King tends to reside upstairs."

© Getty Images Charles has been diagnosed with a "form of cancer"

While Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, he was spotted for the first time since his cancer diagnosis on Tuesday as he left Clarence House. While there, he reunited with his son Prince Harry who flew over from the US following news of his father’s cancer diagnosis. It’s thought that the father-son duo spent around 45 minutes together before the monarch was later driven to Buckingham Palace alongside Camilla.

WATCH: King diagnosed with unspecified cancer – what is known so far

On Saturday, meanwhile, Charles issued a heartfelt statement in which he expressed his gratitude for the public’s support. “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," he said.

© Getty Images King Charles issued a statement on Saturday

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

He finished by adding: "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."