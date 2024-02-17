Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan on using their new website
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan on using their new website

The couple launched their new website just hours before travelling to Canada

Harry and Meghan in Canada
Andrea Caamano
Andrea CaamanoWebsite Editor
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised royal fans earlier this week when they launched a brand-new website – sussex.com.

The announcement came just days after Prince Harry’s trip to the UK to visit his father King Charles following news of his cancer diagnosis and just hours before their trip to Canada, to mark one year until the Invictus Games.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia.© Getty Images
The royal couple launched their new website a day before their trip to Canada

A lot has been said about the website, but in A Right Royal Podcast’s latest episode, which centres on royal upbringing and Ingrid Seward’s new royal book, My Mother and I, HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash couldn’t help but talk about the latest developments happening across the pond and explained what we can expect from the new – and controversial – new website of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Listen to the new episode below.

LISTEN: Why Prince Harry and Meghan have launched a new podcast and what fans can expect from it

“[The new website] effectively replaces the archwell.com website that they've been using for the last couple of years,” Emily told host Emmy Griffiths.

“The way it was described to me is that it's a kind of one stop shop for their various different pillars of work, so it encompasses Archwell productions, their media production company, it encompasses Archwell Foundation, their charitable foundation, but it's also going to be a platform for other updates. And I think this is really interesting because it is a bit of a signal that they are about to start doing more different things.”

Emily also talked about the timing of the launch, explaining that “they've launched this website now at time when they will probably want to share further updates about what they're doing” and reveals why the couple still refuse to join any social media platform as well as what she expects to see in the coming months from the new website.

