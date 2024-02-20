Sarah Ferguson issues emotional plea in heartbreaking update

Sarah, Duchess of York had an emotional message for fans on Tuesday when she took to social media with an incredibly touching post.

The mother-of-two, 64, was pictured looking spectacular in vibrant pink leather coat and wide-leg pink trousers in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Week. Alongside the behind-the-scenes image was a plea to followers not to "skip or put off your health care checks."

Sarah Ferguson talks about post-surgery struggles

The full message read: "To mark #CancerPreventionActionWeek, I would like to urge anyone who is able to be diligent with their health check ups. I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse. It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go. After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock.

© Getty Images Sarah battled breast cancer last year and was diagnosed with skin cancer in January this year

"I'm now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family. Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don’t skip or put off your #healthchecks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs. Help #preventcancer. #CancerAwareness."

Sarah has been exceptionally open about her journey with the diease, having been treated for breast cancer for the majority of 2023. In January 2024, she was sadly diagnosed with skin cancer just a few days into the new year.

© Getty The Duchess exclusively revealed how her daughters have been her strength during this difficult time

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Sarah revealed how her daughters Princess Euegnie and Princess Beatrice have been supporting her.

"They support me through thick and thin, not least my recent illness. We call each other 'The Tripod' because we prop each other up, come what may." Beatrice, 35, is a patron of the British Skin Foundation and has worked with skin cancer patients.

© Tim Graham Sarah took to the stage in Florida earlier this month and urged her brother-in-law, King Charles, to keep fighting

Sarah's most recent diagnosis came just weeks before news of King Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced.

It is yet to be revealed which type of cancer the King has, but Buckingham Palace revealed that the cancer was discovered during surgery for an enlarged prostate. They subsequently explained that the King's diagnosis is not prostate cancer.

Fergie shared touching words for the King when she appeared on stage earlier this month at The Breakers Hotel, Palm Beach, Florida, where she was the key notes speaker for Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope's charity event.

During her speech, she said: "I want to thank you all for your kindness in supporting my family members who are going through a hard time, and we wish everyone well, every family in the world, that has been diagnosed or who is going through a difficult time we wish them well.

"And of course, my brother-in-law, we wish you well, keep fighting on." The words were recorded by an audience member and shared on social media. The speech took place one day before she made her first public appearance since news of her cancer was revealed.