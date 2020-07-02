Prince George's godmother reveals what he's really like at home Julia Samuel was a close friend of Princess Diana

Prince George's godmother Julia Samuel has shared a few secrets about the young royal – revealing what he's really like when he's at home with parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The 60-year-old – who was close to the late Princess Diana after meeting her at a dinner party in 1987 – also revealed how she has kept a long-running family joke, inspired by Diana, going, thanks to some noisy toys which take Prince William "days to put together".

Prince George bakes with the Queen

Speaking of the soon-to-be seven-year-old in the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, the psychotherapist revealed: "He is amazing. He's funny and feisty and cheeky and God she (Diana) would have loved him so much. That is heartbreaking for all of them."

Julia added of the family tradition: "So I do to George what (Diana) did to us which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making."

She explained: "I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together. And then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that. That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh."

Julia Samuel buys toys that take Prince William days to put together

Julia is one of seven godparents to Prince George. The royal couple also chose Emilia Jardine-Paterson, a close school friend of Kate's from Marlborough College. Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, a trusted member of William's team since 2005 - Jamie is so close to them that his son Billy was a page boy at the royal wedding in 2011.

Kate and William also named Oliver Baker as one of George's godparents. Oliver is a mutual friend from St. Andrew's. Another godfather is William van Cutsem, one of William's oldest and dearest friends. Completing the line-up is William's cousin Zara Tindall.

