King Charles looks visibly touched as he's inundated with get well cards from the public

The King has received thousands of well wishes and cards from the public while undergoing cancer treatment.

Charles, 75, looked incredibly touched as he was pictured looking through some of the 7,000 messages of support Buckingham Palace has received from around the world since his diagnosis was announced on 5 February.

He laughed as one card showed a disgruntled dog recovering from medical treatment, with the sender writing: "At least you don't have to wear a cone!".

Many well-wishes have also shared their own experiences of cancer or advice for a speedy recovery, with one telling the King: "Chin up, chest out, remain positive and don’t let it get you down. Trust me, it works, but the main thing is family."

Another, from a child, read: "Never give up. Be brave. Don't push your limits. Get Well Soon."

Many of the letters the King received featured drawings, with one depicting a picture of a crown with jewels and a rainbow on the back. Where the public have included an address, they will receive a response of thanks for their cards or letters.

It comes after Charles told the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their first in-person meeting in two weeks on Wednesday that he had "so many wonderful messages and cards" that have "reduced me to tears most of the time".

© PA The King appeared visibly touched by the messages

Mr Sunak told the monarch during their audience at Buckingham Palace that the "country is behind you".

Since the diagnosis Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

© PA Some of the cards made the King chuckle

Earlier this month, the King shared his "heartfelt thanks" in a message to the public.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," he said. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

© PA The King has received over 7,000 cards and letters from all over the world

He added: "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."