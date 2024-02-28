Prince Harry shares personal video from home after receiving disappointing news

The Duke of Sussex has filmed a sweet video for his patronage WellChild, hailing the "extraordinary strength and spirit" of young people with complex medical conditions.

Harry, whose message was released shortly after he lost a High Court challenge about his security, called on the public to nominate the "remarkable individuals who inspire you" for the charity's upcoming 2024 awards.

Looking relaxed in a grey shirt, Harry, who was speaking from his California home, said: "The WellChild Awards is our chance to celebrate the extraordinary strength and spirit of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom.

"It allows us to shine a spotlight on the resilience and positivity that they demonstrate every single day, and recognise the incredible support from the families, friends, and the professionals around them.

"It is such a privilege to honour the immense courage and compassion of this incredible community.

"But to do that, we need you to take a moment and nominate the remarkable individuals who inspire you. Your involvement makes a huge difference so please join us in celebrating the amazing superstars who will be recognised at the 2024 WellChild Awards."

© Getty Harry has been patron of WellChild since 2007

Harry, 39, has been patron of the charity, which helps seriously ill children in the UK, since 2007. The annual awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of these young people.

Last year, Harry flew from the US to London to attend the event, which took place on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

The father-of-two's video was released just hours after Harry lost a High Court challenge against the Home Office over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

© Getty Harry attending the WellChild Awards last year

Harry is seeking to appeal against the ruling, his lawyers have announced.

A legal spokesperson for Harry said: "The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec's own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with Ravec's own written policy.

"In February 2020, Ravec failed to apply its written policy to the Duke of Sussex and excluded him from a particular risk analysis. The duke's case is that the so-called ‘bespoke process' that applies to him is no substitute for that risk analysis.

"The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing."

Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the country.

The Government said Harry's claim should be dismissed, arguing that Ravec – which falls under the Home Office's remit – was entitled to conclude the duke's protection should be "bespoke" and considered on a "case-by-case" basis.

In a ruling on Wednesday, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the Duke's case and concluded Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair.