Prince Harry reveals he has plans to return to UK and see royal family

The Duke of Sussex has hinted that he'll return to the UK again in the near future.

Prince Harry has resided in Montecito, California since he and wife, Meghan, stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

Since then, he has made a handful of visits to his home country, including for the funerals of his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and for his father King Charles' coronation.

Harry's relationship with the royal family has become strained in recent years but he flew to London last week to meet with Charles after learning of the King's cancer diagnosis.

Speaking in an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Friday, the Duke said: "Throughout all these [Invictus Games] families I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals how he heard about King Charles' cancer diagnosis

He added: "I've got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Harry's relationship with the royals soured after he aired a catalogue of grievances against the institution of the monarchy and members of his family in a series of interviews and his memoir, Spare, published in January 2023.

© Getty Harry was pictured sitting three rows away from William and Kate at the coronation

He made claims that his older brother Prince William physically attacked him and that the King put his own interests above Harry's and was jealous of the Duchess of Sussex.

But speaking during his interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Harry admitted: "I will always love [Charles]. There's a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out a three-day visit to Canada to meet competitors taking part in training camps ahead of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

© Getty Harry and Meghan travelled to Canada in support of the Invictus Games

The action-packed trip saw Harry try sit-skiing and skeleton racing as wife Meghan cheered him on.

On the first day of their outing, which fell on Valentine's Day, the Sussexes enjoyed a romantic meal at Il Caminetto, an upscale Italian restaurant in Whistler Village.