Prince William reappears two days after missing King Constantine's thanksgiving service

The Prince of Wales has said that the Princess of Wales are "concerned about the rise in anti-Semitism" as he visited a synagogue in London on Thursday.

Prince William, 41, made his first appearance after missing the thanksgiving service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, in Windsor on Tuesday for a "personal matter".

The father-of-three joined young Ambassadors of the Holocaust Educational Trust, who are advocates against hatred and antisemitism, at the Western Marble Arch Synagogue.

William said during their conversation: "Prejudice has no place in society. I've said it before and I'll say it again. I want you all to know you can talk about it and your experiences. Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in anti-Semitism that you guys have talked about this morning and I'm just so sorry if any of you have had to experience that. It has no place... that's why I'm here today to reassure you all that people do care and people do listen and we can't let that go."

The youngsters, from all backgrounds and faiths, have taken part in the Holocaust Educational Trust's project 'Lessons from Auschwitz'. The participants learn about the history of the Holocaust and visit the site of the former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

At the end of the project, they are now sharing the lessons from the past with their peers and wider communities and ensuring that hatred is called out, wherever it is found.

The Holocaust Educational Trust works to ensure that people from every background are educated about the Holocaust and the important lessons to be learned for today, and that the issue of antisemitism is something that we all have a responsibility to tackle.

HELLO! understands that it was very important for the Prince to also hear directly from students and young people who have been impacted by the rise of hatred and antisemitism.

The engagement was originally planned to coincide with Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January, with both the Prince and Princess of Wales scheduled to attend, but due to Kate's surgery, it was postponed to a later date.

William also spent time with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt, holding her hand as she quietly spoke about her experiences at a Nazi concentration camp.

Karen Pollock CBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said of the royal's visit: "Today His Royal Highness reminded us that anti-semitism is not only a problem for the Jewish community but for all society. He listened to young Jewish students who are facing a deluge of antisemitic hate on campus, share their personal experiences of this anti-Jewish hate and he met young Holocaust Educational Trust Ambassadors, who are campaigning against antisemitism despite not being Jewish themselves.

"He spent time with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt BEM. When she was liberated nearly 80 years ago, she never could have imagined that once again, within her lifetime, there would be a global explosion of antisemitism. His Royal Highness’ visit sends a powerful message that Britain is a country where Jews, whether Holocaust survivors who came to find sanctuary or young Jewish students – are welcome and celebrated. He reminds us that even in the darkest days, the Jewish community is not alone. We thank His Royal Highness for his leadership on this issue and we are so grateful for his unwavering support for our cause and our community.”

William, who became Prince of Wales in September 2022, is also expected to visit Wales to mark St David's Day on Friday 1 March.