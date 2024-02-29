Cause of death of Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband Thomas Kingston to be confirmed at inquest

An inquest into the death of Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, will be opened at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court this week, a court official has said.

"Please be advised that HM senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Ms Katy Skerrett, will conduct the opening of the inquest into the death of Mr Thomas Henry Robin Kingston at 2pm Friday March 1 2024 at the Gloucestershire Coroner's Court," the statement read.

Thomas, who was the son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, passed away suddenly aged 45 on Sunday 25 February. He was found at an address in Gloucestershire, believed to be his parents' home. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm. His death is not being treated as suspicious and no other parties were involved.

© Blitz Gabriella and Thomas were recently pictured together on Valentine's Day

Gloucestershire Police said in a statement: "We were called by the ambulance service at 6.25pm on Sunday with a report of the death of a 45-year-old man at an address in the Cotswolds. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

On Tuesday, a statement released on behalf of Gabriella, Thomas' parents Martin and Jill Kingston, and Thomas' sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray, read: "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

A palace spokesperson also said: "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

© Getty The couple tied the knot in May 2019 in Windsor

Thomas and Gabriella dated for four years before the financier proposed to the British royal on the island of Sark in August 2018.

"I'm very happy to be with someone very special," Gabriella told HELLO! after they had been dating for two years. "I'm very lucky."

The couple married in May 2019 in a noon ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle – the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, tied the knot the year prior.

As well as members of the British royal family, including the late Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, other high-profile guests in attendance included Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, Princess Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and Kate's siblings Pippa and James, who were joined by their partners. Pippa was good friends with Thomas and the pair are believed to have dated briefly.

© Pool Thomas was the son-in-law of Princess Michael of Kent

A Chartered Financial Analyst, Thomas' career focused on emerging markets and investment management. He graduated from the University of Bristol with a degree in Economic History before joining the Foreign Office, where he worked in the Diplomatic Missions Unit.

For almost three years, Thomas worked in Baghdad as a project officer for the Iraqi Institute of Peace to mediate conflicts in Iraq and even helped negotiate the release of hostages.

LISTEN: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan on using their new website

In 2006, he moved to the Equities team of Schroder's Asset Management in London. Six years later, Thomas joined Voltan Capital Management, before being recruited as a Director at Devonport Capital.

Thomas was well-liked by the British royals. Although he was on the periphery of The Firm, he did make occasional high-profile appearances with Gabriella, including attending Wimbledon, Royal Ascot, the thanksgiving service for Prince Philip, and the committal service for the late Queen.