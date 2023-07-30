Lady Louise Windsor marks major new life achievement

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter Lady Louise Windsor is currently enjoying her summer holiday from university and has a new achievement to celebrate.

The 19-year-old has passed her driving test and, in photos obtained by MailOnline, could be seen behind the wheel of a blue Volkswagen Polo.

The teenager headed to the Marathon Section of the Carriage driving Trials at Windsor on Sunday before returning to her family home, Bagshot Park in Surrey.

In the photos, Louise wore riding gear and her glasses, with her blonde hair pulled back. The young royal, who is the youngest granddaughter of Prince Philip and the late Queen, is following in the footsteps of her cousins Prince William and Princess Kate, as Louise is studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

© Getty Lady Louise is back from university for the summer

Lady Louise is studying English at the institution, while William went on to earn a Scottish Master of Arts degree in geography and Kate graduated with a degree in history of art.

© Max Mumby/Indigo With her younger brother, James Earl of Wessex

She inherited her love of carriage driving from her royal grandfather, who took up the hobby in the 1970s and was a passionate advocate for the sport.

While Louise will no doubt enjoy a break from her studies, she could be set for a busy summer with not much free time, if she spends it similarly to last year.

© Getty With her mum, the Duchess of Edinburgh

Last summer, it was reported by The Sun that Louise took on a summer job at a local garden centre, so there's every chance she could pick that up again.

© Getty The teenager is a talented carriage driver

It was said that the royal earned around £6.63 per hour at her summer job, choosing to work several days a week once her exams were over in June.

Her tasks included helping out on the tills, greeting customers, and pruning and potting plants at the garden centre. The site also has a list of current vacancies in the nearby area, with adverts looking for lifeguards, nannies, and tutors.

© Getty With her parents, brother, Prince William and Prince George at Buckingham Palace

The royal may prefer something a little closer to home, however, near her parents' house. The Duchess of Edinburgh has spoken openly about how she and her husband have prepared their children for the fact that they will have to have careers in the future.

© Getty The young royal is likely having a busy summer

In a 2020 interview with Christine Lamb for The Sunday Times, Sophie explained: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living.

© Getty Louise inherited her love of carriage driving from Prince Philip

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely." Other non-working royals like Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have their own careers away from the monarchy.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both have careers of their own

Princess Beatrice is Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti. She was previously an associate at investment firm Sandbridge Capital and before that she had a role as an intermediate coordinating producer at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

© Getty With her family during King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation

While Eugenie may be currently on maternity leave, after welcoming her second son earlier this year, her job is being a director for the art gallery Hauser & Wirth.