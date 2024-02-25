Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi holiday with surprising royal friends in St. Moritz - photos

Princess Beatrice's sartorial prowess reigned supreme last week as she holidayed in snowy St. Moritz with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

During their tranquil getaway, Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter and her husband were spotted enjoying a game of curling alongside a fleet of friends including Princess Olympia of Greece, Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.

© BACKGRID UK Princess Beatrice rocked a pair of skinny jeans and Converse trainers

For the chilly outing, Beatrice, 35, rocked a pair of figure-sculpting skinny jeans which she teamed with a pair of stylish Converse high-tops. She wrapped up warm in a cream coat and added a navy pom pom beanie for an extra layer of warmth.

© BACKGRID UK Princess Beatrice was joined by Prince Ernst of Hanover

Beatrice, who shares daughter Sienna with Edoardo, wore her auburn tresses down loose and highlighted her features with a sweep of natural makeup.

Edoardo, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self wearing a herringbone coat, a black baseball cap and a smart navy jumper. He braved the ice in a pair of study boots and appeared in his element as he crouched down to observe the sporting action.

It appears the couple, who tied the knot in 2020, jetted off on holiday last week. Taking to Instagram on Valentine's Day, Edoardo posted a breathtaking photo of snow-capped mountains alongside the caption: "OUT OF OFFICE ON".

© Instagram /@edomapellimozzi Edoardo shared a snap of snow-covered mountains

Princess Beatrice has long been a fan of skiing holidays since her childhood and in 2022, she and Edoardo enjoyed a ski trip in Verbier with Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The sibling duo's love of skiing has been passed down by their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, who first visited Verbier, in the canton of Valais, when she was 16 but started skiing at the age of three. She also briefly worked as a chalet girl before joining the royal family.

The Duchess and her former husband, the Duke of York, reportedly sold their ski lodge, Chalet Helora, for around £19 million in 2023, according to The Telegraph.

© Getty Images Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie in Verbier in 2004

Princess Beatrice's snowy getaway comes after she hosted a tea party at St James's Palace for the supporters of Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity.

Beatrice was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven, and has been a patron of the charity since 2013.

She opened proceedings by talking about her long association with the charity, and spoke candidly about her own personal experience of dyslexia, as well as her determination to "change the narrative".

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice was first diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven

During the event, Beatrice also met with the charity's closest supporters who had travelled from far and wide to attend, with Lynn and Christopher Pan having flown in especially from Switzerland.

The Princess also met actress Susan Hampshire CBE, and Roger Jefcoate CBE, who are Vice Patrons of the charity, as well as family members of the charity's founder, the late Helen Arkell MBE.