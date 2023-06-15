King Harald V of Norway takes a tumble as he visits Queen Margrethe in Denmark

King Harald V was joined on the visit by his wife Queen Sonja

King Harald V of Norway took a tumble on the red carpet as he and his wife, Queen Sonja, began an official visit to Denmark on Thursday.

The 86-year-old monarch appeared to trip up the stairs as he was received by Queen Margrethe, who was seen reaching out to support Harald.

The king was assisted by aides after taking the tumble as he and Sonja stepped off a boat at Toldboden in Copenhagen.

King Harald was later pictured laughing as he embraced Queen Margrethe, and appeared not to be injured.

It comes just weeks after the Norwegian monarch was treated for an infection at Rikshospitalet, Oslo's main hospital.

In January 2022, King Harald underwent a leg operation before contracting Covid-19 in March last year. And later that summer, he made a further trip to hospital where he was treated for a fever.

Back in 2003, the monarch also underwent surgery for bladder cancer and in 2005, he had an operation for a heart valve problem.

© Getty The Norwegian king was assisted as he fell

© Getty Queen Margrethe and King Harald V shared a warm greeting

© Getty King Harald and Queen Sonja are on a two-day visit to Denmark

King Harald shares a close rapport with Queen Margrethe, who is his second cousin. His grandfather, born Prince Carl of Denmark, later became Haakon VII of Norway.

King Harald and Queen Sonja, who have been married for nearly 55 years, will also visit Aarhus during their two-day visit to Denmark.

Meanwhile, Queen Margrethe has reduced her public engagements in recent months, as she continues to rehabilitate from undergoing back surgery in February.

© Getty King Harald and Queen Sonja later joined Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary in Copenhagen

Neither Margrethe nor Harald V attended King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

Margrethe's eldest son and heir, Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, represented the Danish monarchy at the ceremony.

Harald V's son and heir, Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, also attended on behalf of the Norway monarch.

Learn more about other Kings and Queens of Europe in the clip below…

WATCH: Meet the Kings and Queens of Europe

Denmark's royal family

Queen Margrethe heads up the Danish royal family, followed by her heir, Crown Prince Frederik, and his four children, Prince Christian, 17, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Margrethe made the controversial decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles.

© Getty Queen Margrethe pictured with her grandchildren

The change affected her second son Prince Joachim's children – Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena, who are now titled Count or Countess of Monpezat.

The queen later took the unprecedented step of apologising to her son and his children.

Norway's royal family

King Harald's heir is Crown Prince Haakon, followed by his children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 19, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 17.

© Getty Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon with their children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus

Next in line is Harald and Sonja's daughter, Princess Martha Louise, and her three daughters, Maud, 20, Leah, 18, and Emma, 14.