How you can help Prince Harry 'celebrate the amazing superstars' at WellChild Awards 2024

WellChild is a charity which is close to the Duke of Sussex's heart, and as revealed by the royal himself last week, nominations are now open for this year's Awards.

Prince Harry, 39, is expected to once again to honour this year's winners at the heartwarming ceremony in the UK, in association with GSK.

The Duke appeared in a video message for his longstanding patronage last week urging the public to put forward the names of the "remarkable individuals who inspire you" for this year's awards.

If you know someone who deserves special recognition, you have until Monday 18 March to nominate them for a WellChild Award on the charity's website here.

Categories for nominations include Inspirational Child or Young Person, Inspirational Sibling, Nurse, Outstanding Professional and Inspirational Parent Carer.

Harry, who has been patron of WellChild since 2007, said in his moving message: "The WellChild Awards is our chance to celebrate the extraordinary strength and spirit of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom.

"It allows us to shine a spotlight on the resilience and positivity that they demonstrate every single day, and recognise the incredible support from the families, friends, and the professionals around them."

Hear what else he had to say by watching the clip below…

WATCH: Prince Harry calls on public for WellChild Awards nominations

The Duke flew to London especially for the WellChild Awards last September, for which HELLO! is proud to be an official media partner once again this year.

During an emotional speech on stage, which took place on the eve of Queen Elizabeth's passing, Harry paid tribute to his late grandmother saying: "As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away. As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight – happy we are together – continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

© Getty Harry during his speech at WellChild Awards

Last year's special guests at the inspiring evening included McFly’s Danny Jones, Emma Willis, Katherine Ryan, Tom Felton, TV presenters Dick and Dom, and Gaby Roslin who presented the event.

© Getty Harry speaking with award-winning George Hall at the 2023 WellChild Awards

WellChild Chief Executive, Matt James said: “The number of children and young people in the UK living with long-term, complex medical needs is growing. The WellChild Awards 2024, in association with GSK, is a unique opportunity to shine a light on the immense challenges they face and to celebrate their remarkable resilience and spirit.

"It also provides an opportunity to recognise the selfless dedication of those around them, from siblings and parent carers to the professionals who have gone above and beyond to give them the very best chance to thrive.”

LISTEN: Behind-the-scenes at the palace with A Right Royal Aide