James Middleton reveals the heartwarming inspiration behind his first book

James Middleton shared his excitement as he revealed that he has penned his first memoir.

The Princess of Wales's younger brother, 36, posted an Instagram video on Friday to coincide with the announcement.

Entrepreneur James, who welcomed his son Inigo with wife Alizee Thevenet last October, shared the heartwarming motivation behind his book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, £12.99, $12.99, which will be published on 26 September 2024.

Surrounded by his beloved dogs at his country abode, James spoke to the camera as he unveiled the first manuscript.

Hear what he had to say about his upcoming memoir in the clip below…

WATCH: James Middleton reveals heartwarming inspiration behind first book

Devoted dog James was heartbroken following the death of his beloved first pup, Ella, in January 2023, who he first adopted when he was 20.

Meet Ella will tell the story of the unbreakable bond as they went everywhere together, from Scottish mountain sides to royal weddings. James credited Ella with helping him through clinical depression and for introducing him to his future wife, Alizee.

James began dating the French financial analyst in 2018, later telling The Telegraph of how they first met: "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

Ahead of the book's release, James said: "Ella was so much more than just a dog – she was part of me, a true companion, my closest confidante, and very often my therapist. My life would not have been the same without her and I wanted to commemorate her and the way that she helped me reconnect with the world at a time when I felt lost."

© Chris Terry James, pictured with his beloved dogs, has written a heartwarming memoir

Publisher Briony Gowlett said: "There have already been several memorable moments in this book's life: James lifting spirits to dizzying heights by bringing five of his six dogs to our pitch meeting; followers lighting up the comments section of James' Instagram at merely the hint of James writing this book, and me, audibly sobbing on the tube as I read the final chapters. And I expect that’s just the start for this unique memoir.

"What has struck me most when editing Meet Ella, is how little we (the public) really know James, and therefore how lucky we are that he has been so generous and vulnerable in sharing a story that I believe will surprise and chime with readers far and wide."

