Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Middleton reveals the heartwarming inspiration behind his first book - watch video
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

James Middleton reveals the heartwarming inspiration behind his first book

James and wife Alizee Thevenet welcomed baby Inigo last autumn

30 minutes ago
James Middleton wearing checked coat in London
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
Share this:

James Middleton shared his excitement as he revealed that he has penned his first memoir.

The Princess of Wales's younger brother, 36, posted an Instagram video on Friday to coincide with the announcement.

Entrepreneur James, who welcomed his son Inigo with wife Alizee Thevenet last October, shared the heartwarming motivation behind his book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, £12.99, $12.99, which will be published on 26 September 2024.

Surrounded by his beloved dogs at his country abode, James spoke to the camera as he unveiled the first manuscript.

Hear what he had to say about his upcoming memoir in the clip below…

WATCH: James Middleton reveals heartwarming inspiration behind first book

Devoted dog James was heartbroken following the death of his beloved first pup, Ella, in January 2023, who he first adopted when he was 20.

Meet Ella will tell the story of the unbreakable bond as they went everywhere together, from Scottish mountain sides to royal weddings. James credited Ella with helping him through clinical depression and for introducing him to his future wife, Alizee.

View post on Instagram
 

James began dating the French financial analyst in 2018, later telling The Telegraph of how they first met: "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

Ahead of the book's release, James said: "Ella was so much more than just a dog – she was part of me, a true companion, my closest confidante, and very often my therapist. My life would not have been the same without her and I wanted to commemorate her and the way that she helped me reconnect with the world at a time when I felt lost."

James Middleton with dogs on farmland© Chris Terry
James, pictured with his beloved dogs, has written a heartwarming memoir

Publisher Briony Gowlett said: "There have already been several memorable moments in this book's life: James lifting spirits to dizzying heights by bringing five of his six dogs to our pitch meeting; followers lighting up the comments section of James' Instagram at merely the hint of James writing this book, and me, audibly sobbing on the tube as I read the final chapters. And I expect that’s just the start for this unique memoir.

"What has struck me most when editing Meet Ella, is how little we (the public) really know James, and therefore how lucky we are that he has been so generous and vulnerable in sharing a story that I believe will surprise and chime with readers far and wide."

LISTEN: Mary and George and the raunchy romances of King James I

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more