James Middleton issues warning to fans following sad news

James Middleton took to social media on Friday to issue a warning to his fellow dog owner followers after revealing his friend's dog had passed away for an unexpected reason.

The entrepreneur, 36, took to his Instagram account to share the news as well as awareness about 'Alamaba Rot' the disease which the dog suffered. James described the condition as "rare but fatal."

"Recently a friend of mine sadly lost their dog after catching a rare but fatal disease, called Alabama Rot. I wanted to collate as much information as I could find to share with you so to find out more, I've written a blog."

The words were penned alongside a photo of who appeared to be one of James' dogs enjoying a walk through the muddy woods where the he explained the disease can be present.

What is Alabama Rot?

According to the dad-of-one: "Alabama Rot is an uncommon, but life-threatening infection that affects dogs." James added that despite the fact it only impacts one in ten dogs, it's not something that can be ignored.

"The disease causes visible lesions on the skin, which can lead to severe organ failure and kidney disease in a very short amount of time."

James also listed the symptoms to look out for which can include loss of appetite, lethargy, red, swollen skin patches, excessive thirst, and vomiting.

© Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images James is the proud owner of six dogs

The sad news is close to James' heart as he is a confessed dog lover and anyone who follows his social media accounts can see how much his six four-legged friends, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala & Isla mean to him.

In January last year, James announced the sad loss of his dog, Ella, whom he revealed "saved his life" whilst he was battling depression. Ella was a therapy dog with Pets as Therapy, a company which James is an ambassador for.

© Instagram An illustration of James Middleton and his dog Ella

Ella was also the inspiration around Ella & Co, his dog food and lifestyle company. Alongside a touching illustration of himself and Ella six months after her death, James went into detail about how she and his other pooches inspired his business.

He penned: "Ella & Co was born out of my desire to give back to my loving dogs, to treat them with the highest quality food and make their lives as happy and healthy as they have made mine. This platform is a constant reminder of the beautiful journey I shared with Ella.

"I'm looking forward to continuing sharing Ella's legacy with you all, giving back to our amazing dogs, and recognising the important role they play in our lives, which I hope will make her proud."

As well as being a doting dog dad, James and his wife Alizée share their son Inigo whom they welcomed in October 2023. The family-of-three live in a stunning £1.45 million country home in Berkshire.