James Middleton melts hearts with emotional tribute to wife Alizée

James Middleton is so besotted with his wife, Alizée Thevenet, who he married in September 2021, and he penned the most moving message to his beloved in honour of Valentine's Day.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the entrepreneur shared an image of Alizée cuddling their beloved dog Ella, who sadly died a few months ago.

The Princess of Wales' younger brother captioned the adorable image: "I was lost, and Ella found Alizee. Together, they saved me. Ella led me to my soul mate, my everything. For that reason I will always have two valentines… [red heart emojis]."

© Getty The couple in 2022

Alizée touchingly wore James' mother Carole's wedding dress for their intimate ceremony in France. The couple went on to welcome their first child, son Inigo, in October last year.

Just a few days ago, James shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the family's first trip since they welcomed their baby son.

James paid a doting tribute to his wife View post on Instagram

Sharing a video online with his followers, the Ella & Co founder could be seen trekking through the snow with baby Inigo being pulled along in a specially equipped buggy, while their dogs bounded alongside them.

Other snippets in the highlights reel showed Alizée also ploughing through on her skis as they took in the stunning mountainous sights.

© Instagram James and Alizée's son was born in October

The family and their brood of animals looked in their element – watch the video below to see their incredible Alpine holiday footage…

WATCH: James Middleton shares incredible video from first family ski trip

James explained to his followers: "Our first adventure with Inigo + the dogs. Ever since Alizee was pregnant I have been waiting for the day we could go on our first adventure with the dogs together.

"Safely strapped into his Silver Cross pram with a specially adapted frame to fit in an expedition sledge we set off on an Alpine adventure with Mabel and Isla."

© Instagram James dotes on his canine companions

The businessman continued: "Lots of you have asked about taking dogs on holiday with you and I couldn't recommend it more. "But it does take careful planning so I've written a blog on travelling to Europe with dogs if you're interested. The link is in my bio and please share your adventures with me."

The couple welcomed baby Inigo in October last year and while the end of 2023 was marked with joy and happiness after becoming parents for the first time, the year was tinged with sadness after they said goodbye to Ella.

© Getty James at the launch of the George Charitable Dogs Committee in 2020

Reflecting on the year in a heartfelt post in December, the father-of-one admitted the past 12 months had been full of ups and downs, leaving him "exhausted" and "humbled".

"And that's a wrap 2023, what an unforgettable year. From losing my darling Ella… To gaining a son... From rebranding my business... To launching in supermarkets... I'm exhausted, proud, grateful, and humbled.

© Getty The couple at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding

"Thank you all for the incredible support you continue to give me. I'm looking forward to another whirlwind of a year, giving dogs the best possible diets they deserve. Happy New Year!!" James and Alizée still have six dogs as part of their brood: Zulu, Mabel, Inka, Luna, Nala & Isla.