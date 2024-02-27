Princess Kate is 'doing well' in new health update issued by Kensington Palace - details

The Princess of Wales is said to be "doing well" amid her recovery. The rare comment was made on Tuesday as Kensington Palace issued a statement to reveal that her husband Prince William had to pull out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter.

The Palace would not elaborate further but said Princess Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

It is understood Prince William spoke privately to the Greek royal family in advance to apologise for his absence.

Kate, 42, is recuperating at home and will be away from official royal engagements until after Easter. Princess Kate returned to her Windsor base, Adelaide Cottage, following 13 days in hospital, where she underwent major abdominal surgery.

Since then, Princess Kate has travelled to Sandringham where spent half term with her children and husband. It is likely that the royal is now back home in Windsor.

The exact details of the Princess' condition have not been revealed but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related, and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

In a statement, the Palace said earlier this month: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

The surgery comes as King Charles' cancer diagnosis was revealed. Taking on more responsibilities for his family, Prince William recently gave a short but heartfelt speech at London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner in which he made a brief reference to his wife and father's health issues.

He said: "Good evening everyone. Thank you all for being here. And thank you to those whose hard work has made this evening possible.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all."