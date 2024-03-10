13 cutest couples at the Oscars 2024: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, more

Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl © Getty Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl put on a loved-up display on the red carpet. John Lennon and Yoko Ono's musician son laced a protective arm around his singer girlfriend's waist. The pair have been dating since 2007 after meeting at a music festival, and are still going strong.

It's Oscars night! The biggest awards ceremony in showbusiness is upon us as the stars of the silver screen flock to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 96th Academy Awards.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominates this year's nominations with an impressive 13 nods, followed by Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon. While all eyes will be on the winners tonight, the red carpet kicked off in style with some seriously sweet appearances from Hollywood's finest couples.

From Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer, check out all the cutest couple moments on the red carpet at the Oscars 2024.

Best couple photos

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade © Getty Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade graced the red carpet hand-in-hand. The actress looked incredible in a shimmering metallic strapless dress while the former basketball point guard dressed to impress in a white tux. Gabrielle Tiffany & Co. jewellery including a necklace in platinum with an aquamarine of over 31 carats and diamonds, Tiffany Soleste earrings and a diamond ring. The couple, who are doting parents to daughter Kaavia James, five, as well as Dwyane's three children from two previous relationships, have been an item since 2009.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu © Getty,Simu Liu Simu Liu and Allison Hsu looked super loved up at the 96th annual Academy Awards. The Barbie star has been dating his singer girlfriend since late 2022 and they look totally smitten.



Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer © Getty Looking seriously cool, Mark Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer put in a stylish appearance at the Oscars. The superstar producer opted for a tux while Grace, who is Meryl Streep's daughter, looked incredible in a plunging sequinned gown in a deep berry hue. The couple welcomed their first child together, a girl named Annabelle, in March 2023.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons © Getty We always love a rare sighting of Kirsten Dunst and her husband Jesse Plemons! The OG Spider-Man star looked radiant in bridal white as she cuddled up to her actor husband, who is looking his best after a health kick. Kirsten and fellow actor Jesse wed in Jamaica in July 2022. The couple share two sons: Ennis Howard, born in 2018, and James Robert, born in 2021.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski © Getty Proving that they're more in sync than ever, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski opted for coordiating his 'n' hers outfits. Rocking a sparkly cream dress paired with a dazzling necklace, Emily went arm-in-arm with her A Quiet Place co-star. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2010 and share two daughters called Hazel and Violet.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage © Getty Nicolas Cage, 60, and his wife Riko Shibata, 28, proved they're still in the honeymoon period. The pair wed in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in 2021. Looking the picture of Gothic glamour, Riko wowed in a dramatic strapless black gown with contrasting pliss grey detailing. She accessorized with a sparkly black bag and statement silver-tipped heels as she walked the red carpet with Hollywood legend Nicolas.



America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams © Getty America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams rocked the red carpet arm-in-arm. Looking dazzling in a bubblegum pink, sparkly dress, the Barbie star and her partner - who also appeared in the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-fronted film alongside his wife - put on a united front. The pair first met in 2005 when actor, writer and director Ryan cast the Ugly Betty star in a student film. Fast forward to 2011 and the pair were married before welcoming a daughter in 2018.

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore © Getty 2023 Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser was accompanied to this year's ceremony by his girlfriend Jeanne Moore. The Whale star got suited and booted for the occasion, while makeup artist Jeanne, who he has been dating since 2022, looked lovely in an electric blue dress.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen © Getty Thespian duo Ten Danson and Mary Steenburgen enjoyed a rare date night at the Oscars. The pair have been married since 1995 and share two children - and recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. So sweet!



Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe © Getty This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown looked seriously dapper alongside his stunning wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. The power couple, who eloped in Santa Barbara in 2006, have been together for almost two decades and share two children.

Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett © Getty Noughties heartthrob Josh Hartnett and his St Trinian's star wife Tamsin Egerton looked blissfully happy during their Oscars date night. The duo, known for keeping their personal life relatively private, delighted fans with a rare public appearance together. Their love story began on the set of movie The Lovers, filmed in 2011.