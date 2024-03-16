Princess Kate's most memorable St Patrick's Day moments in photos

The Princess of Wales became Colonel of the Irish Guards in December 2022, but she has always been a regular at the St Patrick's Day parade when her husband, Prince William, previously held the role.

Kate took the salute for the first time at last year's parade, when she wowed in a teal Catherine Walker coat dress, which matched the colour of the1st Battalion Irish Guards' caps.

Over the years, there's been some incredible pictures captured of the Princess at the event – from her infectious giggles to the moment when she gracefully got her heel stuck in a grate. We've all been there.

And before we dive into the gallery, remember when William and Kate appeared in a special film to celebrate Ireland's national day in 2021?

WATCH: William and Kate share St Patrick's Day message

As Kate is continuing her recovery from abdominal surgery and is not expecting to return to public duties until after Easter, HELLO! is taking a look back at her most memorable St Patrick's Day moments in her honour.

First St Patrick's Day parade, 2012 © Getty The then Duchess of Cambridge made her debut at the parade in 2012. It was her first military appearance alone and she carried on the tradition started in 1901 by Queen Alexandra - the distribution of the shamrocks to the officers and their beloved mascot, an Irish Wolfhound.

A warm welcome © Getty There was a huge cheer from the officers as Kate sipped a glass of Harvey's Bristol Creme in the Junior's Mess.



Keeping her cool, 2013 © Getty Standing and walking around in high heels is no easy feat and even when getting her shoe caught in a grate, Kate laughed it off while husband William supported her. The royal was pregnant with their first child, Prince George, at the time.

Sláinte! 2017 © Getty The Princess has often partook in the tradition of enjoying a sip or two of a pint of Guinness after the parade. And we love her very apt military-style coat by Catherine Walker for the occasion.

Got the giggles, 2018 © Getty We'd love to know what provoked Kate's giggles when she attended the 2018 parade? The Princess, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, was very animated as she chatted with the officers during the ceremony.

Adorable moment in 2022 © Getty William and Kate couldn't contain their smiles during this adorable moment when Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money put a bearskin hat on his 20-month-old daughter Gaia Money's head.



Milestone moment in 2023 © Getty The Princess took the salute for the very first time in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2023.

Colonel Kate © Getty Kate said it is a "true honour" to be the regiment's Colonel in her address. She pledged: "I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly."



Altogether now © Getty Both William and Kate prompted laughter from the officers around them as they shared a joke during the group photograph.