Princess Kate's royal first as she celebrates St Patrick's Day with Prince William - live updates The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Irish Guards

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for a joint engagement to celebrate St Patrick's Day with the Irish Guards on Friday.

It marked Kate's first time attending the parade as Colonel of the regiment, having recently visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards on Salisbury Plain.

The Princess has taken over the role from her husband, Prince William, who is now Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

Kate presented the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen, who will in turn issue it along the ranks, as well as to the Irish wolfhound regimental mascot.

Kate made sure to make a big fuss of Seamus.

The Princess looked stunning in a teal button-up coat with a matching hat. She also sported her gold shamrock brooch, which is loaned out to royal ladies associated with the regiment.

The parade will conclude with a royal salute and march-past, where Kate will take the salute as the new Colonel.

After the parade the couple will meet the Irish Guards Association, which is made up of past members of the Irish Guards.

Kate will be invited to inspect the front rank whilst William will inspect the second rank.

The visit is expected to conclude with a toast to the couple.

