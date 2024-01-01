King Charles feeling 'unsettled' as family rift continues into 2024

King Charles is feeling "less settled and calm" as he goes into 2024 and his relationship with his son the Duke of Sussex remains strained, astrologer to the stars, Debbie Frank, has said.

Debbie, who was the confidante of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, read the King's astrological chart for 2024 and exclusively told HELLO!: "For King Charles, things are less settled and calm than he would like, and his personal family issues are mirrored in the wider Commonwealth family threatening to de-stabilise his peace of mind.

"Uranus is the rebel planet, and whilst Prince Harry and Meghan continue to rock the royal boat, his role as King of country and commonwealth requires modernisation. 2024 is a pivot point for Charles himself as he finds his feet in a world of change."

© Shutterstock King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured on Christmas Day

Charles will experience challenges in the coming year, Debbie added, as "having waited so long to get the job, he finds himself in a position of trying to hold things together against a backdrop of change".

Meanwhile, his wife Camilla, who is often hailed as the King's "rock", will spend 2024 "introducing her own initiatives into royal life". A very private person, Debbie noted, the Queen "dutifully steps up to the plate for royal occasions, but she needs to be away from the limelight to recharge".

© Getty Harry has said he would like a reconciliation with his father Charles

While his relationship with Prince Harry remains strained, Charles did extend an invite to his son to attend his coronation in May 2023, the last time the pair publicly reunited. Charles also sweetly raised a toast for his grandson Archie's fourth birthday on the same day at a private luncheon.

Elsewhere, in November, the King received a meaningful present from both Archie and his sister Lilibet, two. The Telegraph reported that he had received a recorded video of his two grandchildren singing happy birthday to him. Prince Harry also reportedly phoned his father to wish him a happy birthday.

In an ITV interview one year ago following the release of his tell-all memoir Spare, Harry also admitted to Tom Bradby that he would like a reconciliation: "I would like to have my father back, I would like to have my brother back. But there has to be accountability first."

