Serena Williams joins BFF Meghan Markle at Prince Harry's polo cup

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by a special friend on Friday at their annual Sentebale polo tournament - Serena Williams.

HELLO! was told that the tennis player watched the games from the team tent with Meghan, and she was later driven onto the field with Meghan and Delfina Blaquier in a golf cart for the trophy ceremony, with the three women all smiles after a long day in the sun watching the polo.

Serena lives an hour outside of Miami, near to where the polo tournament was played in Wellington, Florida.

Serena Williams spotted at Sentebale with Meghan when presenting trophy to Prince Harry

She wore what appeared to be a bodycon long-sleeved black top with an A-line white midi skirt, paired with black sneakers.

The annual polo cup was held in Wellington on Friday April 12. Since 2010, the annual Polo Cup has raised over £11 million to support Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS in southern Africa. Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-founded Sentebale in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people living in the southern African nation. The charity's name means forget-me-not in the Sesotho language of Lesotho and represents a pledge to remember and help vulnerable children.

© HELLO Serena Williams joins Meghan Markle at the polo

© HELLO Serena cheered on Prince Harry with Meghan

Meghan was there to cheer on her husband Prince Harry – and give him a congratulatory kiss as his team Sentebale won the day's trophy.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, went head-to-head against his longtime friend; the Duke's team, Sentebale, won the first match 1-0 although Harry was unable to score any points; his second, against Nacho, saw him score one point and the team went on to win again, ensuring that they were crowned champions of the day.

© HELLO! Harry is all smiles as he wins the tournament

"Well done, everyone!" Meghan said as she greeted the Sentebale team.

Meghan looked chic in an ivory silk and hemp Heidi Merrick dress which retails for $515 and even featured a cheeky cut-out section - perfect for the hot Wellington, Florida weather - and she paired her look with Aquazzura heels, vintage Chanel jewelry and a Valentino purse.

© HELLO Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk hand in hand

Meghan and Serena became friends in 2014 when they met at a DirecTV Beach Bowl event.

“We were chatting about all the good old fashioned girlie stuff. So began our friendship,” Meghan later wrote on her then-blog The Tig.