Ivanka Trump's tiny date night dress features a corset AND a mini skirt - we're in awe
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Ivanka Trump goes on date night with husband Jared - and you should see her dress

What a stunning couple!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
On Thursday evening, the ever gorgeous Ivanka Trump looked incredible as she was spotted with her husband, Jared Kushner, walking through Miami. The pair were smartly dressed and appeared to be on date night judging by their swish attire and sweet hand-holding.

Ivanka Trump is seen arriving to the beachside eatery on May 2, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. © Getty
Ivanka Trump looks stunning in her mini dress in Miami

Would you look at Ivanka's dress? The daughter of Donald Trump showed off her slender frame in a beautiful mini dress in a stunning midnight blue shade. It had delicate ruching at the hem and also featured a figure-hugging corset. She accessorised to perfection by adding a box clutch and strappy sandals. Her famous blonde mane was coiffed to perfection and luminous flawless makeup highlighted her pretty features. Top marks!

The mother-of-three has had many wonderful fashion moments in her time, but one of our favourites has to be when she channelled royalty, rocking a dress that the Princess of Wales had sported previously.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump looking chic in Miami
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump looking chic in Miami

Back in 2023, she shared pictures of her daughter Arabella's Bat Mitzvah on her Instagram account and looked spellbinding in a glittering Jenny Packham gown formerly worn by Kate.

She styled the $6,091 'Lotus Lady' Cape-Effect Embellished Tulle Gown from the coveted British designer with open-toe heels. Her blonde hair fell to her shoulders in loose curls while she sported a flawless mashup of glowy makeup.

princess kate gold jenny packham dress james bond premiere 2021© Getty Images
Princess Kate made headlines in her gold Jenny Packham dress

Prince William's wife wore the gold version, but Ivanka went for shimmering turquoise.

This wasn't the first time the fashion label owner has worn something that's also hanging in Princess Kate's closet. Kate has a penchant for polka dots, and in 2018, she stepped out in one of her most recognized Alessandra Rich dresses adorned with a statement white collar and silhouette-enhancing waist belt. Clearly, polka-dots were the print of the season that year as Ivanka wore the very same dress not long after, but added her own belt.

