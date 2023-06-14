Harper Beckham parties with A-listers in the prettiest pink slip dress and £700 trainers

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child Harper is easily one of the best-dressed celebrity children - and the mini A-lister's latest look proves she's already on her way to becoming the next It-girl.

Harper Seven, 11, brushed shoulders with the likes of Maya Jama, Munroe Bergdorf and Isamaya French at Victoria's exclusive VB Summer Party on Monday night. Fashion mogul Victoria hosted her lavish affair to celebrate her eponymous fashion label and Victoria Beckham Beauty at White City House.

Serving in the style stakes beside her fashion designer mother, Harper rocked the prettiest silk dress adorned with a cream lace trim and strappy neckline. Looking ultra cool, the youngest Beckham teamed her tye-dye candy pink slip dress with Off-White x Nike Dunk Low 'Lot 28 of 50' trainers.

Harper's limited edition designer footwear comes from the 'Dear Summer' follow-up to the late Virgil Abloh’s first Nike Dunk collaboration from 2019. Only 50 pairs of her statement sneakers were made, and prices for the funky kicks range anywhere from £450 - £800.

© Instagram The 11-year-old recently travelled to Japan with her parents and brother Cruz Beckham

Fit for the runway, contrasting pops of colour arrive via the trainer's hyper violet laces, while a zip-tie, an exposed-foam tongue and a rectangular tab affixed to the Nike Swoosh add elevated detail.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham with daughter Harper and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

Harper styled her honey-blonde hair in a relaxed, straightened style, and beamed as she posed for a photograph with her parents and older brother, Cruz.

It's not the first time Victoria's mini style muse has debuted a designer garment. Harper has been seen rocking many a piece from her mum's fashion collection, and recently stepped out in a £1.2k cashmere sweater from Polo Ralph Lauren.

© Instagram Harper recently rocked another pretty pink dress and ballerina hair

On Monday, the trendy tween stepped out armed with an extremely-rare vintage Louis Vuitton Multicolor Pochette. The Louis Vuitton Monogram Multicolor line first appeared back in 2003 and was designed by artist Takashi Murakami, but it was discontinued back in 2015 as the brand preferred to "look forward" under the leadership of Nicolas Ghesquiere.

© Instagram @victoriabeckham Harper looked cool and comfy in her leggings and trainers - teamed with a Louis Vuitton handbag

Oh, to raid Harper Beckham's wardrobe…