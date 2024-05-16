Meghan Markle reveals she 'saw herself' in the young girls she met in Nigeria

In a heartwarming exchange, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, opened up about her profoundly moving experience during her recent visit to Nigeria.

Reflecting on the connections she made, especially with the young girls she encountered, Meghan revealed to People Magazine, "I saw myself in them. I see the potential in all of these young girls—and, by the way, in these young boys as well."

She drew parallels between the aspirations she holds for these children and the hopes she harbors for her own children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, two. "It's what we see in our own children—to give them that promise and excitement for their futures."

Meghan's visit to Nigeria with Prince Harry was not just a trip but a journey of meaningful engagements, including visits to schools that left an indelible mark on her.

Meghan Markle reveals she misses her children

She shared that these interactions were not only incredibly memorable but also deeply personal. "I always reflected back on myself as a young girl," she said, emphasizing the kind of inspiration she aims to impart to other women and girls.

Harry, too, spoke passionately about the significance of such trips, emphasizing the importance of being physically present in the communities they care deeply about.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photo at the State Governor House in Lagos

"Trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us," he explained, adding that real change comes from "being on the ground."

The visit was timely, as it followed recent challenges faced by their Archewell Foundation. The foundation was briefly declared "delinquent" by California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers due to an administrative error, which suggested a failure to submit necessary annual reports and fees.

© Getty/Andrew Esiebo Meghan holding hands with child during Giants of Africa at Ilupeju Senior Grammar School

However, this issue was quickly resolved, with a spokesperson for Archewell confirming, "We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing."

The mix-up was attributed to a $200 cheque that was thought to have been lost in the post, but records later showed it had been delivered.

The Department of Justice has since confirmed that Archewell is "current and in good standing" within the state of California.

© Getty/Andrew Esiebo Meghan and Harry watched from the sidelines as they cheered on the children

Despite these bureaucratic snags, Meghan and Harry's work continues, particularly highlighted by their recent collaboration announced during their Nigerian visit.

Their foundation has partnered with the Geanco Foundation to lead surgical missions, promote maternal health, and provide scholarships to young female victims of terrorism in Nigeria.

Reflecting on their extensive charity work, Meghan stated that their mission through Archewell is to "show up, do good," emphasizing their commitment to "taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities."