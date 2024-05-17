Mike Tindall shares insight into wife Zara's intimate birthday celebrations

Zara Tindall celebrated her 43rd birthday this week and her husband Mike shared an insight into the royal's celebrations.

While appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Friday to chat about his annual charity golf event, Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic, the former rugby player revealed that the couple had a "lovely day" and celebrated the occasion with a "few friends".

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares details of wife Zara's 43rd birthday celebrations

When asked by Kate Garraway how he and Zara marked her birthday, he said: "We had a lovely day. She had to ride in the morning but then we went out for lunch and then we just hung out all day and had a few friends over in the evening. It was a very, very nice day.

"Probably why I had a quieter night last night because I might have had a few the night before," he joked.

© getty Zara Tindall celebrated her birthday with Mike and a few friends

Mike appeared on the show to promote his ISPS Handa Celebrity Golf Classic Tournament, which is in its 11th year. The event is held to raise funds for Cure Parkinson's Charity and the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Mike, who is an ISPS HANDA ambassador, said of the event: "It's grown incredibly from where it all started. The charities that we do stuff with are charities ISPS HANDA have worked with in the past.

© @mike_tindall12/Instagram Mike Tindall at the ISPS Handa Celebrity Golf Classic Tournament

"The Handa Foundation deals with people who go through catastrophic injury through sport. We also support Cure Parkinson's, which my dad has had for 20 years, and over the 11 years we've managed to put 1.7 million into the charity fund for those two charities," said the sportsman in a video shared on ISPS HANDA's official X page.

A host of famous faces flocked to the Belfry Hotel and Resort in Sutton Coldfield for the event, including James Nesbitt, Jamie Redknapp, and of course, Zara.

© @mike_tindall12/Instagram Zara also attended the event

Zara's birthday follows a busy week at the 2024 Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire. The equestrian rider was joined by her three children Mia, ten, Lena, five, and three-year-old Lucas at the five-day event.

After competing, Zara gave an interview whilst still dressed in her riding gear and helmet as she balanced her youngest son on her hip. Meanwhile, a shy-looking Lena stood close to her mother's side as big sister Mia kept watch over her siblings.

© Getty Images Zara competed at the Badminton Horse Trials 2024 last week

Speaking about her showjumping performance, Zara said: "It was good actually. I had one down disappointing but he [Class Affair] actually jumped mega because he did feel tired this morning. I think it's the first time ever.

"I probably should have let go early, I'm sure my father will tell me what I did wrong but it's so nice to be back in there. I just want to thank my owner and my team, who did a mega job yesterday after a hard day's work and they worked so hard, and we can't do it without any of them so thank you."

LISTEN: Prince Harry sent Invictus Service tickets to dad King Charles and brother Prince William