Lady Frederick Windsor joins Prince and Princess of Wales in Wimbledon royal box

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their eldest children enjoyed the nail-biting men's final at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Prince William, Kate, George and Charlotte watched the action from the royal box on Centre Court as Carlos Alcaraz soared to victory against Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set match.

But the foursome weren't the only members of King Charles's family seated in the prime seats. The Waleses were also joined by the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent and his wife, Princess Michael, as well as their son and daughter-in-law, Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor.

Lady Frederick, also known as Sophie Winkleman, is a British actress who has starred in Peep Show, Death in Paradise, Sanditon and This is Going to Hurt. She is also the half-sister of Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman.

The mum-of-two looked elegant in a pale pink fifties-style button-up dress from Catherine Walker with a pair of Perspex sandals. She accessorised her look with Aspinal's top-handle 'Paris' bag and a pair of Burberry sunglasses.

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor were seated next to Prince and Princess of Michael of Kent in the front row, just a few seats down from the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

© Getty Sophie looked lovely in Catherine Walker

© Getty Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor in the royal box with Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Also joining them in the royal box was King Felipe of Spain, who cheered on Carlos Alcaraz.

A number of high-profile stars were also seated in the royal box, including Billie Jean King, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, and James Norton and Imogen Poots.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter, Lady Gabriella, and her husband, Thomas Kingston were among the spectators but they were seated in a different area.

This is of course no snub, as extended members of the royal family tend to take turns sitting in the royal box.

© Getty King Felipe cheered on Carlos Alcaraz

Former press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Dickie Arbiter, previously explained to HELLO! who gets a say in who is invited to sit in the royal box: "It's up to Wimbledon. The Wimbledon organisation makes so many tickets available to Buckingham Palace, some of them are in the royal box, some of them are in prime seats within centre court and those are distributed on a ballot basis."



© Getty The Waleses were gripped by the action on Centre Court

He added: "As far as filling up the royal box, well, it's really up to Wimbledon who they invite. They will be informed in advance if a royal wants to go or they'll send out an open invitation. Certainly, the Princess of Wales will go, she will go to the Ladies Final, she will go to the Men's Final on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

"She might well go on other days as well and her office will alert Wimbledon to the fact that she wants to go and when she will go, and Wimbledon will do the seating plan accordingly, leaving the sort of front row seats available. But Wimbledon likes to fill up the rest of the seats with celebrities and they don't have any difficulty doing that."

Zara and Mike Tindall do not usually watch the matches from the royal box, as equestrian Zara is a brand ambassador for Rolex, and so they sit in the seats designated for the watch company's invited guests.