Prince William forced to cancel royal visit last-minute - details

Prince William cancels royal visit last-minute - details
The Prince of Wales has made a last minute decision to cancel a planned royal engagement

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
8 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales has made a last minute decision to cancel a trip which had been planned for May 23 2024. 

The Prince will no longer attend the scheduled engagement following updated guidance from Buckingham Palace, and in a statement to HELLO!, Kensington Palace said: "We look forward to rescheduling in the future and are extremely sorry to anyone who has already travelled." 

Prince William shaking guest's hand at Buckingham Palace
Prince William speaks with guests during The Sovereign's Garden Party, at Buckingham Palace, central London, on May 21, 2024

The decision comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla announced a change to their own schedules as a result of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealing a general election would take place on Thursday July 4, 2024.  

Releasing a statement on Wednesday, the royal couple confirmed all royal engagements "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign," had been canceled or postponed. Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen sent their "sincere apologies" to those affected. 

The news comes after King Charles met with the PM on Wednesday and agreed with his request to dissolve Parliament.

The monarch welcomed the Prime Minister to Buckingham Palace in October 2022
The monarch welcomed the Prime Minister to Buckingham Palace in October 2022

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Wednesday: "Following the Prime Minister's statement this afternoon calling a General Election, the royal family will, in accordance with normal procedure, postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign. Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result." 

The results of the July 4 election will determine if Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party is voted out of government. If so, the King will be set for the third prime minister of his short reign. He welcomed Mr Sunak as his second PM just six weeks after acceding to the throne, following the resignation of Liz Truss.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
The King and Queen have also postponed engagements

The royal couples appearances in Portsmouth and Normandy in June to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day will go ahead as scheduled.

While they are due to join the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion's commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer, Prince William is due to mark the poignant anniversary alongside the Canadian government at Juno Beach Centre. 

He will be joined by Canadian armed forces personnel and World War II veterans. The father-of-three is also expected to attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, and he will be joined by veterans and 25 world heads of state. 

