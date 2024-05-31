King Charles and Queen Camilla step out for private outing after loss of dear friend

The King and Queen stepped out to pay tribute to one of their dearest friends at a memorial service in London on Thursday.

Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76, were among the high-profile guests to remember the late Sir Chippendale 'Chips' Keswick at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge.

The Queen's sister, Annabel Elliot, Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, and former footballer Tony Adams were also in attendance.

The King sported a navy suit and matching tie, while the Queen looked elegant in a black A-line dress with white embroidery around the cuffs and lapels. Their Majesties were greeted by Reverend Canon Alan Gyle upon arrival.

© Getty The King was greeted by Reverend Canon Alan Gyle

British merchant banker Sir Chips, who retired as Arsenal chairman in 2020 after 15 years on the board, died at the age of 84 on 17 April.

© Getty Sir Chips (L) and his widow, Lady Sarah Keswick, were close friends with the royals

His widow Lady Sarah Keswick has known the King and Queen since the 1970s and is one of Her Majesty's Companions. She shared three sons with Sir Chips – David, Tobias and Adam.

© Getty Andrew Parker Bowles was also among the guests

Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and Camilla both attended Lady Sarah's 50th birthday party at the Ritz in London in 1995, in one of their first public appearances together – although they both arrived at the bash separately.

© Getty Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot

According to the Court Circular, the Princess Royal was represented by the Earl of Dalhousie, while Princess Alexandra, the Hon Lady Ogilvy was represented by Mrs Diane Duke at the memorial service.

Royal diary

While the royal family has postponed some engagements "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign," the King held meetings and audiences at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

It has also been confirmed by the palace that Charles will participate in his birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, on 15 June, but will review the soldiers from a carriage instead of on horseback.

© Getty The King and Queen have postponed some of their engagements

However, the Princess of Wales will miss the Trooping the Colour rehearsal.

Kate will not inspect the troops at the event known as The Colonel’s Review on 8 June, held seven days ahead of the famous ceremony which has marked the sovereign's birthday for more than 260 years, it is understood.

© Getty The King will travel in a carriage at Trooping the Colour, but Kate will miss the rehearsal review

But it remains unclear whether the Princess, who is undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis, will attend Trooping the Colour, a major fixture in the royal calendar.

She appealed for time, space and privacy for her family when she announced on 22 March she was being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Kate will be represented at The Colonel’s Review by General James Bucknall who will act as the chief inspecting officer of the day in the Princess' absence.

