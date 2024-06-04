Charles Spencer marks heartbreaking anniversary with touching photo

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer took to social media on Monday to mark a heartbreaking anniversary.
The ninth Earl Spencer, 60, posted an incredible black-and-white photo of his late mother, Frances Shand Spencer née Kydd, in the 1960s, looking exceptionally glamorous wearing a beautiful headscarf and pin-stripped top.
Alongside the photograph, he penned: "Remembering my mother, who died 20 years ago today, aged 68. She had a wretched final few years, health wise, and I prefer to think of her in happier times; here, looking rather glam, in the ‘60s."
The beautiful image struck a chord with royal fans. "She's beautiful. She had gorgeous children with hearts of gold @charles.earl.spencer," one penned in the comments section. A second added: "Oh Charles I think your Dear Mother loved her children very much as you are proving by your reverence in her regard."
The family resemblance between Frances and the late Princess of Wales is uncanny in the special photo.
Charles resides at Althorp House, the family Estate has been in the Spencer family since 1508. The author loves sharing fascinating stories behind some of the incredible artefacts the estate holds which often feature his family members.
Last year, he shared a brilliant portrait of his mother that still lives in the library at his stately home.
"Portrait of my mother, which stands in Althorp’s Library surrounded by pictures of 4 of her children. (The other - her son, John - died on the day he was born.)," he wrote.
Adding: "My mother was born 87 years ago today, in Park House, Sandringham," Charles began. "On that very same day - 20 January 1936 - a few hundred yards away, in Sandringham House, King George V died. My mother died in 2004, when 68. Too young."
Once again Frances and Diana's resemblance couldn't go unnoticed, with Frances sporting the the same iconic blonde locks and doe-like eyes as Diana.
"It's plain to see where Diana's beauty came from," commented one individual.
Diana's body is buried on the grounds of Althorp Estate. The initial plan was for her to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but with concerns for security and privacy, Charles decided instead to lay her to rest on an island at the centre of the property's oval lake, which no longer allows public access.
There is a memorial where royal fans are welcome to leave tributes and flowers.