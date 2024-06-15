I saw Princess Kate on the Mall during Trooping The Colour and this is what happened

The second Saturday in June can only mean one thing in the royal calendar - Trooping The Colour.

I arrived at the Mall on the morning of 15 June at 7:00 am expecting the usual hoards of royal watchers in their prime position, opposite Buckingham Palace. What I wasn't prepared for was the inclement weather conditions that left my umbrella inside and my trainers soaking wet.

Prince Louis is seen dancing during Trooping the Colour

But it wasn't all grey, as this event was Princess Kate's first since news of her cancer diagnosis back in March, so the eager crowds and I were in exceptionally high spirits.

The excitement grew as we began to see policemen and military members get in position, not to mention the fun addition of a shaggy pooch leading the Irish guards.

Before we knew it the bass drum could be heard banging in the distance and the royals closely followed.

Ever the doting mother

Ahead of the King's appearance fans warmed up their vocal chords with a couple of renditions of God Save The King and a few cheers before he and Queen Camilla came past in their carriage.

© Samir Hussein Princess Kate stepped out alongside her children

Princess Kate soon followed with Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte in tow. The Wales quartet were given a roaring cheer from the crowd as their carriage made its way up the Mall.

Princess Charlotte couldn't have been more her mother's mini-me waving synonymously with her whilst beaming for all to see. It's safe to say everyone there was more than delighted to see Kate's return.

A royal downpour

It wouldn't be a royal event without a royal downpour, if anyone can remember the King's Coronation last May, the heavens opened then as well only this time it's one year later and due to be the height of summer.

© HENRY NICHOLLS The rain came down but that didn't dampen the spirits of the day

When I say downpour, I mean torrential rain with a smattering of thunder and lightning for good measure.

While members of the public were getting soaked, their moods certainly didn't dampen, and as soon as the barriers were opened after the carriage procession, everyone was so eager to run through the puddles that had accumulated to get a glimpse of The Firm on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

A balcony moment to remember

When it was time for the flypast, the sun came out and what a spectacular display it was. Everyone cheered as the red arrows adorned the sky with striking red, white and blue smoke trails.

The moment the planes reached the top of Buckingham Palace over the lineup of senior royals was one that I will never forget.

© Getty It was a joy to see the royals watching the flypast

Seeing Kate looking as immaculate as always in her resplendent black and white ensemble alongside the beautiful Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in striking lemon, and of course all the adorable royal children who couldn't stop waving with excitement, was truly a sight for sore eyes.

Louis had crowds cracking up with his usual antics showing off his fabulous dance moves and non-stop waving even when his siblings had ceased. Things seemed wonderfully normal after months of turbulence.

Listen: A Right Royal Portrait

What did the crowd think?

When I caught up with the crowds, they only had one thing on their lips and that was Princess Kate.

We are just so thrilled that Princess Kate was back, and she just looked amazing," said Helen Critcher who was at the palace with her sister Cathy Bonthuys.

© Getty The Princess of Wales stole everyone's hearts

Cathy added: "Yes, it was so nice to see her and the children. We saw the children waving, it was so lovely. We came down for the Jubilee and we saw her then as well. She looked well she looked picture-perfect."

Meanwhile, Neil, who was dressed head-to-toe in a Union Jack suit and matching trilby said: "I am a big royal fan. My favourite part of the day was seeing Princess Kate out for the first time, she looked absolutely beautiful. I didn't get a chance to see her on the balcony but I saw her in the carriage with her children, it was the absolute highlight of my day."