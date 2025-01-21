Queen Camilla's rare comments on grandchildren and daughter Laura Lopes revealed

The Queen returned to the hospital where she gave birth to her daughter, Laura Lopes, as she revealed her grandchildren were "regular visitors" to its A&E department.

Camilla, 77, opened the new emergency unit at Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wiltshire on Tuesday.

Chatting with hospital staff, Her Majesty quipped: "I know quite a lot about you. You've treated a lot of my family. My daughter will often call me saying 'Guess where I am?' And I get a picture of a thumb sticking up at an odd angle, or a leg. I know what a nice place it is and what great care you take of people."

Camilla is grandmother to art curator Laura's three children – Eliza, 17, and 15-year-old twins, Gus and Louis.

She shares daughter Laura and her son, Tom Parker Bowles, with her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Food critic and author Tom has two children – Lola and Freddy – with his former wife, Sara Buys.

The Queen's three grandsons were chosen as her Pages of Honour at the coronation in May 2023.

© Getty Gus Lopes with his cousin, Freddy Parker Bowles

During her latest outing, Camilla was given a tour of the new emergency department, which has undergone a near-£35 million transformation.

During her engagement, she also was introduced to therapy dog Fenton, before unveiling a plaque to mark her visit.

© Getty Images The Queen made a fuss of therapy dog Fenton

Praising the new building, the Queen said: "Before I go, I would just like to say a few words.

"I am so impressed by this A&E. I have had very good feedback because I have had friends who come here and grandchildren who have been here on several occasions.

"I quite often get pictures saying 'Guess where I am? Back in the A&E in Swindon', so I know it quite well.

"I was thinking about it, and I probably haven't been inside this hospital for 47 years – since I had my daughter, so that was a few years ago.

© Getty Camilla with her children, Tom and Laura

"I really wanted to congratulate everybody who has done such a brilliant job with this place and everyone who is working here.

"I do know from first-hand experience the difference you are making to this part of the country. So, congratulations to you all."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Camilla officially opened the new Emergency Department at Great Western Hospital, in Swindon

Afterwards, Her Majesty visited Prospect Hospice in Wroughton, Swindon, Wiltshire.

During an impromptu speech, The Queen said there "aren't nearly enough" hospices in the country as she praised their work in providing end-of-life care.

© Getty Images The Queen at Prospect Hospice

Prospect Hospice, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary, provides the only dedicated end-of-life care service for people in north-east Wiltshire, free of charge.

LISTEN: The big royal events happening this year amid King Charles' ongoing treatment