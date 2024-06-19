Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's hilarious balcony moment with Prince Louis you might have missed
Prince William's hilarious balcony moment with Prince Louis you might have missed

The Wales children had a ball at Trooping the Colour

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The balcony moment at Trooping the Colour is always a highlight, especially when the young royals make an appearance!

There were plenty of sweet and funny interactions between the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children at the King's birthday parade last Saturday.

After riding in the carriage procession with their mother Kate, who made her first public appearance amid her cancer treatment, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, watched the flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony with their parents.

Louis, now six, always manages to steal the show with his dancing and animated expressions at any public engagement, and during one hilarious moment, William lent forward to tickle his youngest son's ears much to Kate's amusement.

William tickling Louis' ears© Getty
William was spotted tickling Louis' ears

As the children looked up in awe at the military aircraft as they flew down The Mall and over Buckingham Palace, William could be seen pointing out various things to his young children and was captured giving Louis a thumbs up.

William gives Louis a thumbs up© Getty
William giving Louis a thumbs up

The Wales children have long had a fascination with planes since their youngest years, with Prince George in particular, taking an avid interest.

William talking to Louis on balcony© Getty
George and Louis asked William questions about the aircraft

As William chatted with Revd Squadron Leader Chrissie Lacey at a palace garden party in May, the future king told the minister that ten-year-old George would love to visit a RAF base as he is a "potential pilot in the making".

In the spotlight

During Trooping the Colour, Louis was seen yawning and playing with the blind cord as he viewed the ceremony with his mother and siblings.

Prince Louis plays with curtain cord© BBC
Prince Louis showed his playful side

Later, the young royal delighted royal watchers as he danced during the quick march of the Scots Guards to Highland Laddie. Watch the moment below…

WATCH: Prince Louis spotted dancing during Trooping the Colour

But Charlotte was there to keep an eye on her little brother, as she gently nudged him to stand still during the national anthem

Advice from Louis

The Prince and Princess often share anecdotes about their children during their public engagements, with William sharing some unconventional advice from Louis as he visited the England team ahead of the Euros in Germany.

On a visit to St George's Park earlier this month, the Prince told the England squad that Louis had told him to tell the Three Lions to "eat twice the amount" ahead of the tournament.

Prince Louis with sitting on Prince William in tractor© Getty
Louis, pictured with dad William in 2023, shared some cheeky advice for the England team

William said: "I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said: 'What shall I say to the England team today?'

"The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat.

"So I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch so I think maybe take my youngest's advice with a pinch of salt."

