Prince George has a big brother moment with Prince Louis on Palace balcony - watch

Prince George had a big brother moment with Prince Louis while appearing at Trooping the Colour on Saturday. As the royal family gathered to celebrate the King's official birthday on the Buckingham Palace balcony, ten-year-old George was seen gently guiding his younger brother Louis, amidst the grandeur of the occasion.
The sweet interaction between the young Princes was caught on camera, showcasing their close sibling bond. Watch the video below…
The clip that has since gone viral online showed Prince George telling his brother to face the public when Prince Louis turned around to share a moment with their father Prince William.
The charming five-year-old royal often brings light and laughter during public appearances with the royal family. But it wasn't just George looking out for Louis, their sister Princess Charlotte also kept a close eye on him.
Little Louis appeared to be more interested in dancing, yawning and pointing at the excitement below him, and Charlotte made sure to remind her sibling of the 'proper' way to behave.
One moment from their sweet sibling exchange has gone viral on TikTok. In a clip from the BBC reshared by CNN anchor Max Foster (@maxfostercnn), Princess Charlotte can be seen telling Prince Louis to put his arms down as the fanfare begins for the national anthem.
The joint family appearance at Charles's official birthday celebrations marked the Princess of Wales' first public appearance this year.
Kate, 42, looked relaxed during her first day in the spotlight following her cancer diagnosis. With the King also suffering from cancer, it was a rare joint public outing for the entire family after a period of uncertainty.
Princess Kate and members of the royal family were cheered when they were first spotted in The Mall.
Both Kate and Charles have thanked the public for their support after going public with their illnesses, with the mum-of-three saying she had been "blown away" by the "kind messages" that had made a "world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times".