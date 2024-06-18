Prince George has a big brother moment with Prince Louis on Palace balcony - watch

Prince George had a big brother moment with Prince Louis while appearing at Trooping the Colour on Saturday. As the royal family gathered to celebrate the King's official birthday on the Buckingham Palace balcony, ten-year-old George was seen gently guiding his younger brother Louis, amidst the grandeur of the occasion.

The sweet interaction between the young Princes was caught on camera, showcasing their close sibling bond. Watch the video below…

WATCH: Prince George is the ultimate big brother to Prince Louis

The clip that has since gone viral online showed Prince George telling his brother to face the public when Prince Louis turned around to share a moment with their father Prince William.

The charming five-year-old royal often brings light and laughter during public appearances with the royal family. But it wasn't just George looking out for Louis, their sister Princess Charlotte also kept a close eye on him.

© Chris Jackson George, Charlotte and Louis made an appearance on the royal balcony

Little Louis appeared to be more interested in dancing, yawning and pointing at the excitement below him, and Charlotte made sure to remind her sibling of the 'proper' way to behave.

One moment from their sweet sibling exchange has gone viral on TikTok. In a clip from the BBC reshared by CNN anchor Max Foster (@maxfostercnn), Princess Charlotte can be seen telling Prince Louis to put his arms down as the fanfare begins for the national anthem.

The joint family appearance at Charles's official birthday celebrations marked the Princess of Wales' first public appearance this year.

Kate, 42, looked relaxed during her first day in the spotlight following her cancer diagnosis. With the King also suffering from cancer, it was a rare joint public outing for the entire family after a period of uncertainty.

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates © Getty Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January 25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day 9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day. 11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. 17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children. 18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic. 26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. 29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment. 7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise. 10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts. 27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter". 29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter." 10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support". 11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery. 22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report. 8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review.

Princess Kate and members of the royal family were cheered when they were first spotted in The Mall.

Both Kate and Charles have thanked the public for their support after going public with their illnesses, with the mum-of-three saying she had been "blown away" by the "kind messages" that had made a "world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times".