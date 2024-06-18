Princess Charlotte is the image of dad Prince William as they pull similar facial expressions on the balcony

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children are growing up fast and once again, royal fans couldn't get over how much Princess Charlotte, nine, looks just like her father, Prince William, as the family attended Trooping the Colour in London last Saturday

The young royal has the same blue eyes and nose as William, and the pair were seen pulling the same facial expressions and a similar smile as they watched the flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

© Getty William and Charlotte share a similar grin

Meanwhile, other royal watchers shared a side-by-side image of Charlotte inside the carriage with a picture of William in 2001, when he was aged around 15.

"She really is his mini me and he looks like his late mother so Charlotte looks like her grandma Diana too," one fan commented on social media.

© Getty William in 2001 and Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2024

"She is her father's daughter true enough," another agreed.

In 2020, Prince William even mistook a childhood picture of himself for Charlotte when he visited Bradford in 2020.

© Getty Prince William mistook this childhood photo (right) of himself for Charlotte

Asking a woman who baked the cupcakes with the pictures of the royals on, William queried: "Is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte?"

To which an astonished Kate replied: "It looks so much like Charlotte."

William then asked again: "Is that me?"

Upon confirmation that the photo was indeed of him and not little Charlotte, he said: "Oh my goodness that looks just like Charlotte. It's incredible, I haven't seen that before. Very alike in similarity. Well done you, that's a lot of hard work. Mary Berry would be very impressed right now. Incredible."

Resemblance to other royal relatives

Prince William bears a striking resemblance to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and many royal watchers have also commented on Charlotte's likeness to her grandmother.

© Getty Princess Diana in 1971 and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon 2023

The Princess even wore a navy and white sailor-style dress, which appears to have been inspired by an outfit worn by Diana in 1981.

And the Windsor genes are strong in Charlotte as she has also often been compared to childhood photographs of the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles's maternal cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto.

Bond with mum Kate

While many royal fans couldn't get over Charlotte's likeness to William, her bond with mum Kate during the parade was also evident.

In behind-the-scenes footage shared by the Prince and Princess, Kate tenderly strokes her daughter's hair as they wait for their carriage at Buckingham Palace. Watch below…

WATCH: Kate shares tender moment with daughter Charlotte in personal footage

And in another sweet moment, Charlotte helped her mother to clean the condensation off the window inside the carriage so that they could wave to the crowds down The Mall.

While the rain threatened to put a dampener on proceedings, Charlotte didn't stop smiling and waving throughout the ceremony.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Commemoration