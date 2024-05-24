Prince William's plans for school holidays revealed after cancelling royal visit

The Prince of Wales will attend the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Prince William, 41, who has been the President of The Football Association since 2006, will watch the match between Manchester City and Manchester United, and later will present the trophy to the winners.

The father-of-three is a renowned football fan and an avid follower of West Midlands team, Aston Villa.

William was seen cheering on his beloved team at Villa Park in their European semi-final against Olympiacos earlier in May, but the home team lost 4-2 in the first leg of the Europa Conference League tie.

The Prince also shared his joy as Villa qualified to play in the Champions League next season, writing in a personal message on X: "We are Champions League! A historic season and an amazing achievement. Thanks to Unai, the whole squad and everyone at @AVFCOfficial. Can't wait for next season. #UTV! W."

William at Villa Park on 2 May

William's appearance at the FA Cup Final comes after he had to cancel a scheduled royal visit for Thursday last-minute, with Kensington Palace telling HELLO!: "We look forward to rescheduling in the future and are extremely sorry to anyone who has already travelled."

The royal family, including the King and Queen, have postponed engagements "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign" after Rishi Sunak called a surprise summer General Election for 4 July.

May half-term

William's outing comes as his three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis enjoy the May half-term school holiday.

In the past, the Prince and Princess of Wales have spent the school holidays at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The Waleses traditionally spend school holidays at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall

Kate, 42, has stepped back from her royal duties as she continues preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.

The Princess underwent major abdominal surgery in January, and she later revealed during an emotional video message in March that post-operative tests showed that cancer had been present.

D-Day commemorations

While some royal engagements have been postponed, the King, Queen and Prince of Wales are still expected to attend commemorative events in Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

On 5 June Charles, Camilla and William will attend the UK's national commemorative event in Portsmouth.

Prince William hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party last Tuesday

The King and Queen will be at the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion's event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on 6 June, and the Prince of Wales will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, on the same date.

The King and Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show last Monday

William will then attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint Laurent sur Mer, later that day alongside 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world.

The Princess of Wales is not expected to travel to France.