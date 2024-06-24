Prince William and Princess Kate set to make important change in their team – details

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to make an important change to their team as they look for a new staff member. The royal couple are in the process of hiring a Correspondence Specialist to help with "comprehensive support in relation to correspondence received by Their Royal Highnesses".

Advertised on LinkedIn by the Household of TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales, the duties for the full-time role include: "Managing the Household's correspondence process, providing suggestions for improvements, and providing timely, well-written, bespoke responses to letters received in relation to TRH subject areas."

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Prince and Princess of Wales are in the process of hiring a Correspondence Specialist

The new recruit will work closely with the Private Secretaries Office, the in-house Communications and Visits & Events teams and the general Correspondence team at Buckingham Palace. They will also be expected to liaise with external organisations, local authorities, government and charities.

While the Correspondence Specialist will mainly work at Buckingham Palace, the job description explains that the hired team member will also need to travel to other royal residences within the UK to fulfil the requirements of the role.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The new recruit will help with comprehensive support in relation to correspondence received by William and Kate

The advert states that the required skillset for the position includes excellent communication skills, the ability to "understand and interpret complex portfolio-related information", make decisions about "appropriate responses and courses of action" and liaise with internal and external individuals and stakeholders, including very senior.

The Household is looking for an "enthusiastic, self-motivated and proactive" individual who possesses "strong administrative and organisational skills".

The job opening, which was first posted earlier this month, comes amid Kate's ongoing treatment for cancer.

© Chris Jackson Kate is undergoing treatment for cancer

In a recent update ahead of her appearance at Trooping the Colour, Kate said that while she hopes to join "a few" public engagements over the summer, she is "not out of the woods yet" and will undergo treatment for a "few more months".

WATCH: William and Kate share personal footage from Trooping the Colour 2024

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," the mum-of-three said in a statement. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

© Getty Kate returned to the public spotlight for Trooping the Colour in June

The 42-year-old continued: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

