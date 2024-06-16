Princess Kate's latest appearance compared to her last official public outing - see video

Following the surprise confirmation of her attendance, the Princess of Wales made her first public appearance of the year at Trooping the Colour, alongside her husband and children.

Looking as stunning as ever, the Princess wore a beautiful white dress with dark blue trim and matching hat, echoing some style details from the last time she was seen in public.

Kate was previously seen in an official capacity on Christmas Day, when she attended the traditional Sandringham church service with her family. In the video below, see some of the similarities and differences between the two occasions…

WATCH: The Princess of Wales: 2024 compared to 2023

Although the royal mum-of-three appeared in great spirits at the King's official birthday celebration, she is not yet returning to a full work schedule, having recently released a personal update on her health amid her chemotherapy treatment.

According to the message, which was released by Kensington Palace, Princess Kate has ruled out attending Royal Ascot next week as well as The Order of the Garter, which is set to take place on Monday.

© Getty Royal fans will hope to see the Princess at Wimbledon again

Whether the Princess will attend Wimbledon, one of her favourite events in the summer calendar, remains to be seen. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she said of her recovery, adding: "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."