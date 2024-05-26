Danish royals make landmark balcony appearance for King Frederik's 56th birthday

The Danish Royal Family gathered on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace as they marked the 56th birthday of King Frederik X. Waving to crowds on Sunday, the monarch was joined by his wife Queen Mary, and their four children – Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. King Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, was also in attendance.

© Getty King Frederik was joined by his family on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace

A poignant occasion, King Frederik's 56th birthday marks his first since he acceded to the throne in January.

Recommended video You may also like King Frederik and Queen Mary appear on the balcony during his ascension

Putting on a dapper display, the monarch opted for a navy tailored suit and a bright pink tie. Meanwhile, Queen Mary, 52, stepped out in a fuchsia dress from No. 21's spring/summer 2018 collection.

© Getty The monarch and Queen Mary held hands as they greeted fans

In a sweet moment, the royal couple were spotted holding hands as they greeted fans from the balcony. Just hours before, the Danish Royal Family's official Instagram account had posted a new portrait of King Frederik in his military uniform.

Queen Margrethe – who abdicated the Danish throne on 14 January 2024 – sported a similar shade of pink to her daughter-in-law on Sunday, teaming a bright broderie midi-dress with the infamous Daisy brooch, which she is known to favour for special family events.

© Getty Queen Margrethe was spotted wearing the infamous Daisy brooch

As for Princess Isabella, 17, and Princess Josephine, 13, the royal sisters stepped out in blue dresses, with the former turning to Zimmerman and the latter to Paul & Joe for their beautiful designs.

© Getty King Frederik posed with his daughters Princess Josephine and Princess Isabella

Their brothers, Crown Prince Christian, 18, and Prince Vincent, 13, had a sweet twinning moment too in navy suits reminiscent of their father's.

It's been a busy month for King Frederik and Queen Mary, who only two weeks ago returned from their visit to Norway.

© dana/Shutterstock King Frederik and Queen Mary have recently returned from their visit to Norway

During the trip, the royal couple met with Crown Prince Haakon Magnus and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo. They were also hosted by King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway at a gala dinner at The Royal Palace on May 14, which happened to be their 20th wedding anniversary.

© Getty The royal couple were hosted by King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway at a gala dinner

Dressed in white-tie attire for the dinner, King Frederik donned his military uniform, while his wife Queen Mary wowed in a lavender gown by Birgit Hallstein, first worn in 2015, and made her debut in the Pearl Poire tiara.

The Norwegian and Danish royal families have long shared a close connection, with Queen Margrethe and King Harald being second cousins. Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit are also godparents to Queen Mary and King Frederik's eldest son and future king, Crown Prince Christian.