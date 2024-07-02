Princess Beatrice is glowing as she rocks out at Kings of Leon concert with husband Edoardo

Princess Beatrice was the picture of royal delight as she enjoyed a sensational night at Hyde Park, grooving to Kings of Leon's electrifying performance.

The 35-year-old royal, accompanied by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, was spotted singing along passionately to the band's iconic 2008 hit, Use Somebody, during the British Summer Time festival.

Dressed casually yet elegantly, Prince Andrew's eldest daughter opted for a plain navy jumper paired with a light black jacket, embodying the perfect festival chic.

Beatrice, who was also seen earlier in the day at the Glastonbury festival, complemented her look with a stylish half-up, half-down hairstyle, a tan-toned crossbody bag, and a flowing navy silk midi skirt.

Edoardo, matching his wife's casual vibe, donned a white t-shirt, jeans, a navy blazer, and a green cap, effortlessly exuding laid-back sophistication.

The couple, who are on the brink of celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, were seen at the front of a VIP box with friends, ready to soak in every moment of the evening.

As the familiar chords of Use Somebody filled the air, Beatrice and Edoardo started swaying to the music, visibly enjoying the band's performance.

The couple's friend, Carrie Scott, a well-known London-based art curator, joined in the fun, placing her hands on both her husband's and Edoardo's shoulders, adding to the camaraderie of the night.

When the chorus hit, Princess Beatrice, unable to contain her excitement, threw her arms up in the air, while Edoardo clapped enthusiastically beside her.

The royal couple's joy was infectious, radiating through the crowd and adding a touch of royal charm to the festival atmosphere.

Earlier in the evening, the couple shared a tender moment from the balcony of the VIP box. Edoardo was seen lovingly wrapping his arm around Beatrice, who nestled into his chest, capturing a picture-perfect moment of their enduring love.

Later, the devoted husband was spotted hugging his wife from behind as they looked out over the sea of 65,000 music fans, a testament to their close bond and mutual affection.

The festival fun didn't end there for Beatrice and Edoardo. That afternoon, the duo was seen indulging in burgers at Worthy Farm in Glastonbury, where they enjoyed performances by SZA and Shania Twain. Beatrice, embracing the festival spirit, sported a pink hoodie, while Edoardo kept it casual in a denim shirt and green cap.

Adding to their eventful weekend, the royal couple was also seen at the trendy Soho House bar on Friday evening.

Beatrice, the doting mother to Sienna and stepmother to Wolfie, enjoyed picante cocktails, sipping away until midnight. The Princess of York cut a subtle figure in an all-black outfit, blending effortlessly with the vibrant Glastonbury crowd.

The Mirror reported that Beatrice was drinking picante cocktails until around midnight before calling it a night.

She visited the bar after Dua Lipa's headline set on the Pyramid Stage, although it remains unclear if the royal had watched the performance before heading for a refreshing beverage.

A Glastonbury regular, Beatrice has been spotted partying at the festival several times over the years.

In 2022, she and her husband Edoardo were seen enjoying the last day of the festival with friends, embracing the lively and eclectic atmosphere that Glastonbury is renowned for.